Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis woman admits stealing money from charity to buy a house

By Ashleigh Jackson
 5 days ago

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A St. Louis woman stole tens of thousands of dollars from a nonprofit organization so she could buy a house, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois said.

Kenesha Burlison, 40, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to theft from an organization receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.

Court documents state Burlison fraudulently obtained a cashier’s check from Call For Help in East St. Louis in the amount of $69,788.62 and used the money to make a downpayment on a home she was purchasing.

Call For Help helps people who have experienced sexual assault, poverty, homelessness, and mental health issues. The organization receives federal funds annually to help carry out its mission.

Burlison, who had worked as the organization’s director of human relations since 2016, said she needed to give the cashier’s check to a title company. She claimed she couldn’t get one from her bank because it was closed.

In exchange for the cashier’s check, Burlison gave Call for Help a personal check for $70,000 — but the check bounced. Two other checks she provided in the coming months bounced as well, according to prosecutors.

Court documents allege that, in connection with her mortgage application, Burlison submitted a fraudulent income verification with a forged signature of the director of quality assurance at Call for Help.

Following her termination, Call for Help discovered Burlison had also fraudulently submitted requests for reimbursements that she was not entitled to from the organization that exceeded $100,000. These reimbursements were paid to Burlison.

“An organization dedicated to assisting victims of trauma and families in crisis holds high
expectations for honesty and integrity from its director,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge David
Nanz. “Kenesha Burlison demonstrated bold disregard for her co-workers and the people who depend
on Call for Help to survive.

Burlison will be sentenced on May 26, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 8

tjsmom
4d ago

This has and will always be a problem when no one oversees where the money goes. It’s a local, state and federal problem. There should be multiple layers of oversight so no one person handles money.

