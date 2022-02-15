Sebastian Stan Is Maybe, Probably a Cannibal in the New Trailer for ‘Fresh’

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO