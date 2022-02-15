Career Opportunities at AIRBUS

GRAND FORKS — UND has received grant funding for a pilot workforce development program. According to a release from the office of Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., UND received $500,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration, through its Workforce Development Grant Program. The funding will be used to support efforts to...
One of the world's two leading aircraft manufacturers is betting big on hydrogen-fuelled systems as the next primary propulsion architecture (and one of them isn't). Under the project name ZEROe, Airbus is working on at least three different airplane concepts in order to start mass-producing a hydrogen-powered aircraft by 2035.
FedEx is reported to be in talks with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) to buy next-generation freighters to keep up with the soaring pace of e-commerce growth. However, sources indicated to Reuters that the company has not made a final buying decision yet due in part to ongoing labor talks with pilots.
Goodwill Industries is renovating one of their campuses to expand their career and technical training. They’re planning a huge expansion of the Bendix Campus building to help people get higher paying jobs, creating better opportunities. WSBT reports that The Excel Center, Goodwill’s free public school for adults, has occupied...
Later this year, Kenyan cargo carrier Astral Aviation will launch the Airbus A320P2F into active commercial service. Eyeing an introduction in the second quarter of 2022, the airline will eventually sub-lease two of these converted narrowbody freighters from the Vaayu Group. This lessor has itself agreed to lease five A320P2Fs.
Airbus posted strong full-year results for 2021, generating solid free cash flow and easily beating its guidance. Management expects most of Airbus' financial metrics to improve further in 2022. Airbus has plenty of room to continue growing production, revenue, earnings, and cash flow over the next several years. You’re reading...
