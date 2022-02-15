ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India raises base import prices of palm oil, soyoil and gold

MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India has raised the base import prices of palm oil, soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday, as prices jumped in the overseas...

Brazil's JBS scraps plan to buy remaining shares in Pilgrim's Pride

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it withdrew a proposal to acquire the remaining shares of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride. The company said in a securities filing it was unable to come to an agreement with Pilgrim's Pride regarding the terms of the proposed transaction.
Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to increase its strategic stores of supply commodities to 8-9 months of consumption, the supply ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions...
French wine and spirits exports at record high in 2021

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French wine and spirits exports hit a new record of 15.5 billion euros ($17.59 billion) in 2021, up 28% on 2020 and 11% above 2019, the Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS) said on Tuesday. Sales abroad of wine and spirits -- France's...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in December

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in December fell to 46.9%, compared with 48.8% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Dec-2021 Nov-2021 Dec-2020 Total Shipments 2,285,634 2,109,889 2,299,410 Main Ingredients Corn 46.9% 46.8% 48.8% Sorghum 1.1% 1.1% 1.4% Wheat 1.9% 2% 1.5% Barley 3.8% 3.7% 3.6% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Bolsonaro says Russian fertilizer producers to double supply to Brazil

BRASILIA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro met Russian fertilizer makers in Moscow on Wednesday and said they will double their supplies to Brazil where farmers are facing shortages. "The supply will be doubled," he told reporters after attending a Russian-Brazilian business conference. Brazil depends on imports for...
BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
India cuts tax on crude palm oil imports to help consumers, refiners

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India has cut its tax on crude palm oil (CPO) imports to 5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest edible oil importer tries to rein in local prices of the commodity and help domestic refiners and consumers. The reduction...
India's Jan palm oil imports drop as refiners switch to soft oils

MUMBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in January plunged 29% from a year earlier, as a rally in tropical oil prices to a record high prompted refiners to increase buying of rival soyoil and sunflower oil, a leading trade body said on Monday. Lower purchases by the...
ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates rise as activity picks up, India market subdued

* Baht strength drives Thai rates to highest since July 2021. * India loses out to cheaper offers from Myanmar, Pakistan - dealer. Feb 17 (Reuters) - Prices of rice exported from Vietnam rose to a two-month high this week as market activity picked up again following the holidays, while low demand kept Indian rates near a one-month low.
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 23-March 1

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Feb 23-March 1, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 23-March 1 - tax 91.0 73.3 52.2 - indicative price 330.1 289.8 259.6 Feb 16-22 - tax 92.8 74.1 52.7 - indicative price 332.7 290.9 260.3 Feb 9-15 - tax 93.2 73.3 52.7 - indicative price 333.2 289.8 260.4 Feb 2-8 - tax 93.9 74.6 49.2 - indicative price 334.2 291.7 255.3 Jan 26-Feb 1 - tax 95.8 74.4 50.6 - indicative price 336.9 291.3 257.4 Jan 19-25 - tax 97.5 79.0 46.1 - indicative price 339.3 297.9 250.9 Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June, 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Saudi raised oil prices over the weekend

Saudi Arabia raised the Country's official selling price over the weekend, a measure of the premium or discount the Kingdom will receive relative to regional benchmark oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO). Even with benchmark prices hitting 7-year highs, Aramco (ARMCO) is bumping the premium the Country will receive for March cargoes by...
India's grain output likely to rise 1.7% this year

NEW DELHI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce a record 316.06 million tonnes of grain in the current crop year to June, up from 310.74 million tonnes harvested in the previous year, the government said in its latest estimate released by the farm ministry on Wednesday. Wheat...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on rainfall forecast in South America; wheat rises

MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Thursday, hit by increased chances of rain next week in southern Brazil and northern Argentina after hot, dry conditions this week, while lower crude oil prices also dampened sentiment. The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down...
GRAINS-Soybean rise on concerns over LatAm supplies; wheat falls

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday as prices were supported by concerns over dry weather curbing yields in key South American suppliers Brazil and Argentina. Wheat slid for a second session as Russia-Ukraine tensions eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The-most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of...
USDA attache report pegs Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 134.5 million T

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia. The report, dated Feb. 9, was released online on Monday:. "Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area further, to 39.8 million...
Top wheat importer Egypt not concerned by market disruptions

CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Egypt, often the world's top wheat importer, is not concerned with the global decline in wheat stocks as it benefits from a diverse pool of suppliers, the supply ministry told Reuters in a statement. "Our tender book includes 16 wheat import origins, which provides us...
CBOT soybeans rise on crop concerns in Brazil, Argentina

CHICAGO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 2.3% on Wednesday, snapping a two-session losing streak on concerns about further reductions to the harvests in Brazil and Argentina as recent rains in those countries may have arrived too late to benefit crops, traders said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures also rallied, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soyoil futures contract hitting its highest in eight months. * Gains in crude oil futures supported the entire soy complex. * CBOT March soybean futures settled up 36-1/2 cents at $15.87-1/2 a bushel. The contract rose above its 10-day moving average during the session. * CBOT March soyoil rose 1.34 cents to 66.97 cents per lb. Technical resistance was noted at the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soymeal gained $10.60 to $449.40 a ton. * Louis Dreyfus Company said on Wednesday a fire had broken out at its Claypool, Indiana, soybean processing and biodiesel plant on Tuesday and the affected systems had been suspended. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road

LAHORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Pakistan will allow India to use its territory to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine to Afghanistan, beginning this month, Pakistani customs officials said on Tuesday. The permission of such a convoy is rare by Pakistan, which has barred the entry of goods...
