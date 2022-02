Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser has been the subject of many trade rumors over the past few seasons, and it seems that this could finally be the year that he is moved. According to Frank Seravilli and Irfaan Gaffar, a number of teams are interested in Boeser, and the Canucks recently reached out to his camp to address the matter. The plan is to give it another two to three weeks in order to see where the team is at, unless they are offered something that they cannot pass up.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO