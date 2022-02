There was absolutely blockbuster news today when it was announced on social media that Cody Rhodes, one of the Executive Vice Presidents that helped launch All Elite Wrestling in 2019, has left the company. Rhodes posted a tweet to thank those involved with the company, and Tony Khan thanked Brandi and Cody for their contributions to the organization. Adding another layer to the entire scenario are reports that Rhodes has been in talks with WWE and could return to the promotion soon.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO