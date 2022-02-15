Tyson taking first steps to ease employee mask mandates

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a February 15 memo sent to employees, Springdale-based Tyson Foods is taking the initial steps of dropping its mask mandate for all employees.

The memo cited lower rates of COVID-19 infections and serious illnesses among employees in recent weeks, and stated that “at some facilities, team members who are fully vaccinated can choose to remove their masks at work. Team members who are fully vaccinated can only remove masks when the change is announced for your location.”

The memo encouraged all Tyson employees to receive booster shots, and noted that mask removal is “conditioned on local and other applicable laws and USDA regulations, which require the continued use of masks at certain facilities.”

Employees that wish to continue wearing masks at work are welcome to do so, and the company will continue to provide them.

The memo also stated that Tyson will “continue to closely monitor the situation, including watching for new variants,” and noted that it would revisit policies if needed.

