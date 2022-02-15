ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather shows off incredible diamond-encrusted cross and necklace as boxing legend heads to NBA game

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has shown off an incredible diamond-encrusted cross and necklace after he was spotted enjoying an NBA game.

The boxing legend watched on as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 119-104 on Tuesday.

Mayweather showed off the cross and necklace at the NBA game Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The former five-weight world champion had one of the best seats in the house Credit: Getty Images - Getty
At one stage he flashed a load of cash he happened to have with him at courtside Credit: Reuters

But it was what was hung around Mayweather's neck that drew attention from the sidelines.

The American was sporting a glittering diamond cross and necklace to go with his impressive watch.

And he even took the time to pose with the mascot while showing off his vast amounts of cash.

Mayweather's public appearance comes just days after YouTuber Logan Paul labelled him a 's***bag' and accused the boxer of failing to pay him.

Paul faced Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition in June of last year.

And the internet sensation took aim at the 44-year-old by alleging he has not paid him the reported eight-figure sum he was due to receive for the event.

The boxing legend seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself courtside Credit: Splash

Responding to an article about Mayweather's wealth last month, Paul tweeted: "Yeah because the dirty little rat hasn’t paid me yet lol. It’s been 6 months.

"But no worries @Floydmayweather @KSI and I are going to make back the money you stole from me & more. January 4."

Paul says he 'made a mistake' trusting Mayweather and then confirmed that he has opened a lawsuit against him.

He told TMZ Sports: "It's honestly bull****, [Having] people who aren't a professional promotional company controlling where the money goes... we made that mistake.

"But it's Floyd Mayweather, so before we fought him we were kind of willing to do whatever [and] after the fact we're shooting ourselves in the foot because he's a f***ing s***bag."

Paul also sent a warning out to any future opponent of Mayweather, saying: “Now that we know that, and everyone else who fights Floyd should know that, don't let him control the money.”

Mayweather has not publicly responded to Paul's comments yet but claimed previously he was called ‘Money’ for a reason.

He said: “My nickname is 'Money' for a reason... I worked extremely hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling everything an event.”

