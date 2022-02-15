NEW ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Trailer Released!

Captain Carter is getting a new Marvel Comics miniseries from Jamie McKelvie and fans are excited about it. Marika Cresta is aboard for art as well. Over the course of five issues, fans will be reintroduced to the star of Marvel's What If…? She's a woman out of time, but that doesn't mean there aren't bad guys to stop in this new book. Instead of getting frozen in ice, Captain Carter has portals to thank for her current predicament. The modern world is pretty weird, but she'll get used to it. A lot of people have speculated about what this title could mean. But, for right now, fans of the character have to be thrilled to get a miniseries featuring a character that a lot of people enjoyed from the DIsney+ series. McKelvie actually spoke to SYFY Wire about the book and what they have in store for Captain Carter.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO