NEW ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ Trailer Released!

By Jamie Sylvester
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOk, I’m calling out to all my ’90s Disney family out there! Chances are the moment you read anything “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” your mind goes to the catchy song… “Ch-ch-ch-Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers, Ch-ch-ch-Chip ‘n Dale, When there’s danger.” Well now, we get to relive our childhood as...

UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

THE PROUD FAMILY And CHIP 'N' DALE: RESUCE RANGERS Complete Series Getting New Box Sets

You can relive the old days with new box sets of the complete series of The Proud Family on March 15 and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers on February 15. Rejoin Penny Proud as she navigates being an African American teen in larger than life situations in the complete original series anniversary collection DVD box set. Or you can go back and solve mysteries in our world and the animal world with Chip and Dale. Their complete series will be coming to a Blu-ray box set so you can enjoy all 65 episodes in the best quality you can. These are two great series from Disney that will be a great addition to any fans collection.
TV SERIES
disneydining.com

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Disney+ Prequel Postponed Indefinitely

In March 2020, Variety magazine confirmed that a Beauty and the Beast prequel would be coming to Disney+. The prequel would be based on the 2017 live-action remake and would focus on the story of Gaston and LeFou before they came to Belle’s provincial town. The series would be called Little Town, and Alan Menken later shared that he would be returning to do the music for the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Dennis Haysbert
Person
Tress Macneille
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Flula Borg
Person
Andy Samberg
Person
John Mulaney
IGN

The Boys Presents: Diabolical - Official Teaser Trailer

Watch the new teaser for The Boys Presents: Diabolical. This Vought-A-Burger themed teaser introduces some of the characters featured in the anthology series, which will feature the voices of Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar-winner Youn Yuh Jung. More of the cast will be revealed at a later date. The Boys Presents: Diabolical, is an eight-episode animated anthology series set in The Boys' universe. It will premiere all episodes on March 4 exclusively on Prime Video.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Trailer For New Captain Carter Series

Captain Carter is getting a new Marvel Comics miniseries from Jamie McKelvie and fans are excited about it. Marika Cresta is aboard for art as well. Over the course of five issues, fans will be reintroduced to the star of Marvel's What If…? She's a woman out of time, but that doesn't mean there aren't bad guys to stop in this new book. Instead of getting frozen in ice, Captain Carter has portals to thank for her current predicament. The modern world is pretty weird, but she'll get used to it. A lot of people have speculated about what this title could mean. But, for right now, fans of the character have to be thrilled to get a miniseries featuring a character that a lot of people enjoyed from the DIsney+ series. McKelvie actually spoke to SYFY Wire about the book and what they have in store for Captain Carter.
COMICS
ComicBook

Chris Pine's The Contractor Trailer Released

Paramount has released the official trailer for The Contractor, an upcoming film produced by and starring Wonder Woman and Star Trek star Chris Pine. The film centers on Pine as special forces sergeant James Harper who, after being involuntarily discharged, finds work with a military contractor. Only things don't go as planned, and he finds himself stuck in the grip of a dangerous conspiracy that forces him to run for his life. This feels a little bit like the spiritual successor to Pine's outing as Jack Ryan in 2014's Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, which didn't earn a sequel before the franchise moved to TV on Amazon.
MOVIES
EW.com

Rescue Rangers detectives Chip and Dale to reunite 30 years after fall from fame

Chip and Dale, former chipmunk detectives of the once-heralded detective agency Rescue Rangers, will reunite 30 years after their fall from fame. Decades after the cancellation of their hit television series, estranged investigators Chip and Dale (voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, respectively) must mend their fractured friendship to unravel one of the biggest cases of their careers: the mysterious disappearance of a former castmate.
TV & VIDEOS
imfromdenver.com

The Chip ‘n Dale Reboot is a Millennial Dream

It’s been 30 years but our favorite chipmunks, Chip and Dale, are back!. Disney just dropped a teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”. But this time Disney is taking a page from the creative crew from The Lonely Island. This self-aware tale will have a new take on reboots, mixing old and new animation in the real world. Watching the rise and fall of fame for Chip ‘n Dale, the story also focuses on the chipmunk friendship or lack thereof.
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Lizzo To Make Disney Debut in ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

In 2001, Disney Channel viewers were introduced to The Proud Family. The show centered around the life of Penny Proud as she tries to navigate the world as a teenager. She lives with her father Oscar, her mother Trudy, her grandmother Suga Mama, and her twin siblings, Bebe and Cece. Even though the show was popular with younger viewers, Disney ended its run after only two seasons and 52 episodes.
TV SERIES
Nintendo Life

Random: Disney's Chip 'n Dale Reboot Features A Cute Nod To The 1990 NES Game

Disney is rebooting Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers with a new movie, and the first trailer contains a cheeky little nod to Capcom's 1990 NES game. Described as "a comeback 30 years in the making", the new movie will launch exclusively on Disney+ on May 20th, 2022 and is a "hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy" featuring the vocal talents of John Mulaney (Saturday Night Live) as Chip and Andy Samberg (Hotel Transylvania, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Dale. The cast also includes Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana and Will Arnett.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Disney+'s First Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer Features Awkward Seth Rogen CGI, Roger Rabbit And More Wacky Weirdness

Sometimes, the best way to reboot something doesn't involve a complete remake, but rather a complete embrace of what came before. Such is the case with Disney+'s upcoming feature Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers, a bonkers-looking cross-format comedy that will bring the beloved '90s animated series into live-action (mostly), with comedic heavy-hitters John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as the titular chipmunks. And as anyone can see in the newly released trailer above, the film is something of a love letter to fans of both Disney and animation. And it features an all-too-rare cameo from none other than Roger Rabbit himself!
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Boys Presents: Diabolical Trailer Unveils New Look at the Different Animation Styles

A while ago, it was announced that an animated anthology spinoff series of The Boys titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical is coming on its way which will feature different stories set in the series' universe. The news got a lot of fans excited as it will give us an expansion of the series and more overview of a world of superheroes owned by Vought International. Now, we finally have the official trailer for the upcoming series.
COMICS
Variety

Taika Waititi’s New Series ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Gets Swashbuckling Trailer

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max announced Wednesday that “Our Flag Means Death” — a new comedy from creator David Jenkins and Oscar-winning executive producer Taika Waititi — will premiere on March 3, and unveiled its trailer and the show’s key art. In “Our Flag Means Death,” Rhys Darby (“Flight of the Conchords”) plays 18th century gentleman Stede Bonnet, who gives up a life of comfort to become the captain of a pirate ship called Revenge. The plot, according to its logline, is: “Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Pieces Of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette Stars In A Mystery Mini-Series About Dangerous Deep Secrets Revealed

How well do we know the people in our lives, especially those we call family? The dramatic series “Pieces of Her” presents a woman struggling with her mother’s secrets. Based on the book by Karin Slaughter, the Netflix project hails from Minkie Spiro. The director has established herself as a prominent name in TV and streaming thanks to both American and British series. Her credits include episodes of “Call the Midwife,” “Barry,” “Better Call Saul,” “Jessica Jones,” and more recently “The Plot Against America.” Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner on the series.
TV SERIES

