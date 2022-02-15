ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much you can earn in 2022 and still qualify for SSI and SSDI – can you get up to $4,174?

CERTAIN qualifying Americans might be able to claim multiple benefits from the Social Security Administration (SSA) at the same time.

The SSA runs three critical programs that millions of Americans rely on - Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI).

While it's possible to claim both SSI and SSDI, the qualifications are a bit different Credit: Getty

All of these programs are getting a boost this year as a result of the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) climbing to 5.9%.

When it comes to SSI and SSDI, there’s a chance you’ll be able to claim both if you find out that you are eligible for one or the other.

“Many individuals are eligible for benefits under both the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) programs,” according to the SSA website.

What is SSI and SSDI?

Both SSI and SSDI are programs designed to provide aid to those with disabilities.

But the key difference between the two programs is eligibility requirements.

To qualify for SSI, individuals can't have more than $2,000 in assets, while couples can have up to $3,000.

The SSI income limit is more complicated, but it's generally the same as the maximum benefit each month.

A wide range of payments and earnings don't count as "income" though, including the first $20 of most income received in a month.

You can check what doesn't count as income on the SSA website.

For SSDI, the monthly earnings limit is $1,350 for most claimants – but that is boosted to $2,260 if a beneficiary is blind.

According to the SSA, SSDI claimants are entitled to a nine-month trial period where they can test their ability to work and still be considered disabled.

During this period, there is no earnings limit on how much they can earn.

SSI claimants do not get that trial period.

How much is each benefit?

In 2022, the SSI average benefit is $621 per month this year, up by $34 from 2021. This equals $7,452 each year.

The monthly maximum for SSI is $841 per month for an individual in 2022 or about $10,092 a year.

For an eligible couple, the maximum SSI amount is $1,261 a month.

The amount of SSI benefits depends on asset amount including income.

Meanwhile, how much you get from SSDI will depend on the age you became disabled, your employment history (including the average amount of income you once earned), and period of eligibility.

Because of this, the SSA has not projected a maximum benefit for SSDI, as it's too complex to accumulate given the factors.

"There really isn't a maximum disabled worker benefit amount that corresponds to the maximum retired worker benefit amounts we post on our website," the SSA told The Sun.

Reportedly, the 2021 maximum benefit was $3,148.

Based on the extra 5.9%, the maximum benefit would be about $3,333 per month this year.

So, if you happen to be claiming SSI and SSDI at the same time you might be able to claim up to $4,174.

However, keep in mind that claiming SSDI could reduce your SSI payment if you qualify for both.

If you believe you’re eligible for disability benefits, you can apply online.

In addition, you could also apply by calling 1-800-772-1213, or by visiting your local Social Security office.

full payment schedule in 2022 for SSI, Social Security, and SSDI.

Also, we explain why it makes sense to start claiming Social Security at 70.

Plus, find out how working while collecting Social Security impacts your benefits.

