Orangeburg, SC

Lottery winner defied odds of 1 in 750,000 to scoop $200,000 jackpot – before giving all her winnings away

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
A SOUTH Carolina woman defied the odds of one in 750,000 when she won a huge $200,000 jackpot.

The Orangeburg resident, however, has pledged to give all her earnings away.

The store is expected to receive a bonus a commission of $2,000 Credit: Getty

That's right: the winner has said she will hand out her entire winnings to her family members.

"I don't want anything for me," the unidentified woman reportedly told lottery officials.

Instead, she has decided that her relatives will benefit from the money more than she would, and she will keep none of it.

The winning ticket was a $5 Triple Red 777s ticket, purchased at a convenience store on Cannon Bridge Road, New19 reported.

The store is expected to receive a bonus a commission of $2,000.

Earlier this month, a retired teacher won a $110,000 lottery jackpot after using a combination of his children's birthdays as his winning numbers.

Unfortunately, if you’re hoping for a lottery win in the future, you might be out of luck. In fact, you’re more likely to be hit by lightning or attacked by a shark than win that big jackpot.

Additionally, from robbing banks to dying broke and addicted to heroin - these are the world's unluckiest lotto winners.

The US Sun

Inside Bubba Wallace noose drama as FBI agent insists it was NOT a hoax and NASCAR driver ‘didn’t plant rope’

THE noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage before a NASCAR race in 2020 was real and not a "hoax" concocted by the star, an FBI agent who investigated the incident says. Speaking in the forthcoming documentary series RACE: Bubba Wallace, FBI Agent Stanley Ruffin dispelled any speculation that the rope - which resembled a hangman's noose - was planted by Wallace or a member of his team.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

