Real Madrid president late for lunch with PSG chief that could seal Mbappe transfer.. after being stopped by police

By Kostas Lianos
 5 days ago
REAL MADRID and Paris Saint-Germain's owners had lunch together that didn't go totally smoothly.

Real and PSG have not always seen eye to eye with the former's approach for Kylian Mbappe putting a strain on relations.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was late for lunch with Nasser Al Khelaifi Credit: EPA
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was not mentioned during lunch Credit: Rex

But Los Blancos bigwig Florentino Perez and the Parisians' supremo Nasser Al Khelaifi decided to break bread together before their teams face off in the Champions League's Last-16 at the Parc des Princes.

According to Marca, however, that didn't go down perfectly as Perez arrived late because his car was apparently stopped at a police checkpoint.

PSG sporting director Leonardo entered on time first at 1pm as he also attended the meal at Le Pavillon Ledoyen restaurant.

Al Khelaifi arrived soon after but Perez showed up 20 minutes later than scheduled.

The two men sat opposite each other and reports suggest the atmosphere was cordial nonetheless.

However, there was no mentioning of Mbappe, whose PSG contract runs out at the end of the season.

Real have been long-term admirers of the star striker and had two bids rejected for him last summer.

The France international has vowed not to make a decision on his future until the tie is complete.

The 23-year-old suggested it would be wrong to commit to the Madrid giants while he still has to face them as a PSG player.

Reports suggested the former Monaco star agreed a contract worth £800,000 a week with Carlo Ancelotti's team.

