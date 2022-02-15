ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Long COVID-19 less likely in vaccinated, UK health agency says

The Hill
 5 days ago
The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Tuesday released a new review of 15 studies finding that "long COVID-19" — COVID-19 symptoms that develop after acute coronavirus infection — is less likely to affect those who have been vaccinated against the virus.

According to the review, the UKHSA concluded that people who have received at least two doses of the Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are half as likely to get long COVID-19 compared to their unvaccinated counterparts, Reuters reported.

"These studies add to the potential benefits of receiving a full course of the COVID-19 vaccination," Mary Ramsay, head of immunization at UKHSA, reportedly said. "Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious symptoms when you get infected and may also help to reduce the longer-term impact."

Four studies connected to the review compared the symptoms of people before and after vaccination.

Three other studies revealed that after vaccination, participants reported improvements in their long COVID-19 symptoms as opposed to the symptoms worsening, the news outlet noted.

Another three studies reportedly determined that people who got vaccinated showed improved long COVID-19 symptoms compared to those who did not get vaccinated at all.

Symptoms of long COVID-19 include memory issues, brain fog and fatigue, according to Reuters. The news outlet also noted that UKHSA said that around 2 percent of the U.K. population reported such symptoms, with joint pain, shortness of breath and fatigue being the most prevalent.

Britain is currently seeing an average of about 50,000 coronavirus cases daily.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that self-isolation rules in Britain could soon come to an end as cases decline.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions — including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive — a full month early,” Johnson said at the time.

The Hill

