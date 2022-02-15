ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Justin Bieber Saved Tim Hortons

By Lauryn Snapp
 2 days ago
What happens when Canada's largest restaurant chain, Tim Hortons, teams up with one of the world's largest pop stars, Justin Bieber? A brand explosion that gives a big lift to the company's bottom line and a scandalous unofficial name for a product that gives fans a serious boost, that's...

Related
Daily Voice

Justin Bieber Spotted At Pennsylvania Diner

You’ll never Belieb who stopped by a central Pennsylvania diner. The pop-star and his bodyguard came to the City Star Diner in Manheim Wednesday, Feb. 2, for that "Yummy." The two were spotted by waitresses— one even scored some photos, according to her Facebook post. His bodyguard was...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pitchfork

Kodak Black Shot at Justin Bieber Concert Afterparty

Kodak Black and three other men were shot outside an after party that Justin Bieber’s performance at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California last night, NBC News reports, citing unnamed sources in the Los Angeles Police Department. In a statement to Pitchfork, police confirmed that a fight broke out on the street outside the afterparty venue at 2:45 a.m. local time this morning (February 12). The four victims were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and are currently in stable condition, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. Police are currently seeking a suspect.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thatgrapejuice.net

Tory Lanez Hits the Studio with Justin Bieber

Tory Lanez may be embroiled in serious legal drama after being charged for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but that hasn’t stopped the performer from pressing on with the creation of new music. He’s not doing it on his lonesome, either. Because the 29-year-old has hit the studio...
MUSIC
bakingbusiness.com

Bieber partnership, grilled wraps boost Tim Hortons

TORONTO – More collaborations with pop music star Justin Bieber will come in 2022 at Tim Hortons after last November’s rollout of Timbiebs Timbits donut holes. “Timbits, which included exclusive merchandise in three delicious Timbits created together with Justin Bieber, was one of the more successful traffic-driving initiatives in recent memory and outperformed our internal expectations,” said José Cil, chief executive officer of Restaurant Brands International, Inc., the parent company of Tim Hortons, in a Feb. 15 earnings call. “We’ve seen early signs of brand loved benefits from this partnership through unprecedented social engagement and increased appeal with younger guests.”
FOOD & DRINKS
cw39.com

Group to bring 30 Tim Hortons restaurants to Houston area

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston may be in line for a local coffee/bakery chain war, as a plan to bring 30 Tim Hortons restaurants to town was announced on Monday. Ten of the popular Canadian coffee and bakery shops are expected to open in Houston in the next three years, according to the announcement.
HOUSTON, TX
Metro International

Burger King, Tim Hortons power Restaurant Brands sales beat

(Reuters) -Restaurant Brands International Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, led by soaring online sales and a recovery in demand at its Burger King and Tim Hortons chains. Consumers are increasingly venturing out to diners, encouraged by higher rate of vaccinations and easing COVID-19 curbs, after...
LIFESTYLE
Highsnobiety

Justin Bieber Stars in Balenciaga 2022 Campaign

Baggy Bieber is back at it again. Justin Bieber makes his way into Balenciaga's first 2022 campaign, accompanying brand muses Kim Kardashian and Isabelle Huppert. "Y2k Baggy Jeans Bieber" makes an swelling return, with the "Peaches" artist posted up in his favorite LA studio (new music on the way?) and dripped out entirely in a cozy Balenciaga fit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Endorsement#Coffeehouse#Food Drink#Timbit#Canadian#Rbi
PennLive.com

Justin Bieber visits central Pa. diner: report

Pop superstar Justin Bieber surprised employees at a Lancaster County diner when he came in for breakfast on Wednesday, according to reports. The singer ate at the City Star Diner in Manheim, head server Kathy Said told LancasterOnline. Said told the outlet that it was only when Bieber’s bodyguards came...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
verdictfoodservice.com

Tim Hortons launches new white hot beverage lids in Canada

The new lids are being rolled out across select Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada. Canadian multinational fast-food restaurant chain Tim Hortons has announced the launch of new white hot beverage lids, at select restaurants across Canada, as part of Tims For Good, the restaurant company’s sustainability platform. As part...
FOOD & DRINKS
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Justin Bieber’s ‘Ghost’

Justin Bieber remembers those who are no longer in our lives with the thoughtful “Ghost,” released in October 2021. The song, off Bieber’s sixth studio album, Justice, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and it has spent 18 total weeks on the chart. It is also RIAA certified gold.
MUSIC
Mashed

The Real Reason Tim Hortons' US Restaurants Are Shrinking

If it's true that America runs on Dunkin', you could say that Canada runs on Tim Hortons. The Canadian donut shop first opened in Ontario in 1964 and has since skyrocketed in popularity. It makes sense that our neighbors to the north are so enamored with the chain — according to Reader's Digest, Canada is the world's number one consumer of donuts, with Canadians eating around 1 billion every year. If you stacked up all of the Timbits (bite-sized pieces of fried dough) that have been eaten over the 45 years they've existed, they would apparently go back and forth to the moon five times.
RESTAURANTS
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
