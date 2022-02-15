ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Long Hunt Premiere “The Tower” Video; Threshold Wanderer Out April 1

By Dave #1
theobelisk.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh instrumentalists The Long Hunt release their second album, Threshold Wanderer, on April 1. And it’s more than an album as well, since guitarist Trevor Richards apparently taught himself 3D animation in order to tell an accompanying visual story in a short film that coincides with the six tracks of the...

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
antiMUSIC

Yes Premiere 'A Living Island' Video

Prog rock legends Yes have premiered a music video for their new single "A Living Island". The track comes from their latest album, "The Quest", which arrived last fall. The album was produced by Steve Howe and he said of the making of the studio effort, "Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Marillion Premiere 'Murder Machines' Video

Marillion have premiered a music video for their new song "Murder Machines". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "An Hour Before It's Dark," which will arrive on March 4th. The song was inspired by the pandemic lockdown. Steve Hogarth explains, "I tried not to write about the virus. But...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Saxon Premiere 'The Pilgrimage' Video

Saxon have released a music video for their brand new single "The Pilgrimage". The track comes from their new album, "Carpe Diem", which will arrive tomorrow, February 4th. Frontman Bill Byford had this to say about the new single, "Pilgrimage is a fantastic word. People go on pilgrimages all the time, not just in a historical or religious sense, but it's about going and visiting either a place that you feel is special in your life or somebody that's meant something in your life.
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Blind" by Dead Tooth

Come March 11, fans of discordant, dystopian post-punk will get a welcome dose of big hooks and brazen lyrics courtesy of new music by New York’s own Dead Tooth, a band that features longtime DIIV lead guitarist Andrew Bailey. With Bailey splaying counter melodies throughout their new EP, Pig Pile, frontman Zach James immortalizes his agile onstage presence; as he delivers his vocals, one can practically see him creeping and shaking like a long-lost relative of Nick Cave or Guy Picciotto.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
theobelisk.net

Hot Ram Premiere “Conamara Chaos” Video; Electric Medicine Limited Vinyl Out Today

Today, Feb. 4, Atlanta three-piece Hot Ram release a special vinyl edition of their 2021 album, Electric Medicine, through The Swamp Records. And for those unfamiliar, whatever you might be expecting of a group with a name like Hot Ram — which is to say, a grand thrusting of crotch — and its Led Zeppelin-meets-modern-stoner cover art, I’m glad to report that the record, which runs six songs and 39 minutes and was originally issued last May, works quickly to defy that anticipation. Founded by guitarist/vocalist Billy Konkel and here featuring bassist Dee Flores and drummer Gordon White, Hot Ram‘s third long-player unfolds with a sense of patience in “The Hunter,” teasing aggression to come while loosing a headphone-ready spaciousness and melody that sounds more akin to Spaceslug than not. “Conamara Chaos” (video premiering below) is riffier and rougher around the proverbial edges, with an element of metal at play that works to set up the later take on Judas Priest‘s “Riding on the Wind,” and one might say the same of the chug that begins “Trans Am.”
ROCK MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Transpiring" by Stray Fossa

It’s safe to say newer bands that had just found their sea legs before the pandemic began have faced some of the tallest challenges among musicians in the COVID era. One of the greatest joys for a musician is discovering chemistry with like-minded artists, whether it be onstage or in the studio. One of the most devastating prospects is the inability to perform together in person.
MUSIC
topshelfmusicmag.com

WORLD VIDEO PREMIERE: Katchafire “Whaingaroa”

Island reggae heavyweights Katchafire returns with the world video premiere of their latest “Whaingaroa” — a dub-heavy ode to an old surf town. Ahhhh, New Zealand… how beautiful are thee! From the floral hills to the sandy beaches and that crystal blue water — the country truly is a marvel on earth!
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

In This House of Mourning Announce Debut Album ; Premiere “The Path Worn Down”

There’s so much death-doom out there right now, it can be hard to remember how completely oppressive the sound can be when intentionally pushed in that direction. On that happy note, big welcome to In This House of Mourning — also stylized all-lowercase: in this house of mourning — who will mark their first release with the three-song offering Penance on Feb. 28. I’m not sure if you’d call it an EP or an LP, but I’m more certain that it doesn’t matter nearly as much as the grueling affect of opening cut “The Path Worn Down,” which you can hear premiering below.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Wanderer#Earth#The Tower#Animations#A Sun
theobelisk.net

Lark’s Tongue, “The Novelty Wears Thin” video premiere

[Click play above to see the premiere of Stefaan Temmerman’s video for Lark’s Tongue’s ‘The Novelty Wears Thin’. Album preorders are available from Consouling Sounds.]. Illinois heavy post-rockers Lark’s Tongue release their new album, Eleusis, on Feb. 18 through Belgium’s Consouling Sounds. It has been...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "MacGyver" by No Monster Club

It’s time to grab a paper clip, kerosene, a rubber eraser, some steel and flint — and a laptop … “MacGyver” is back, at least in spirit anyway, courtesy of a new video by Ireland’s cult pop group No Monster Club. For deadbeat effervescent,...
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "Porchlight" by Atom Driver

Well, unless you’re Liam Neeson, you should probably seek counseling right away. But after booking your therapy appointment, be sure to return to the Big Takeover’s website for the catchiest blast of screamingly sweet punk-rock you’ll be exposed to this side of Omicron. New Jersey’s Atom Driver,...
MUSIC
xsnoize.com

VIDEO PREMIERE: YOVA - An Innocent Man

The prestigious ‘New York Animation Film Awards’ have announced the Jess Cope produced video for YOVA’s ‘An Innocent Man’ has won the coveted ‘Best Animation Music Video’ at the recent awards. To celebrate the win, the band are pleased to present an intimate...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Music
theobelisk.net

Wild Rocket Releasing Formless Abyss March 4; Title-Track Posted

Dublin, Ireland, heavy psych/space rock warriors Wild Rocket have announced a March 4 release for Formless Abyss. Their third-full-length behind 2014’s Geomagnetic Hallucinations and 2017’s Disassociation Mechanics (review here), the three-song LP will be the nebulous band’s label debut through Riot Season Records, whose endorsement should tell you something about the quality of their work. If your interest is piqued by that alone, certainly the 10-minute opening title-track that’s streaming (nice) will raise an eyebrow as well, and if your eyebrow’s raised, you’re already three-quarters of the way to rock and rolling. I think the last step has something to do with quitting your dayjob.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Domkraft & Slomatics to Release Ascend/Descend Split April 22; Premiere “And Yet it Moves”

Belfast, Northern Ireland’s Slomatics and Stockholm, Sweden’s Domkraft, will release a new split album titled Ascend/Descend on April 22 through Majestic Mountain Records. I wrote the liner notes for it. I was asked to do so, and how could I not? The story goes that the two trios met at Psycho Las Vegas 2017 — in the Before-Time — and hit it off. Which isn’t really much of a surprise. I’ve met these dudes for real life and they’re pretty nice guys. If they can get along with a jerk like me, it’s not really a wonder they’d have an easy time hanging out with each other.
ROCK MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

Buckcherry Premiere “54321” Video + Announce April/May 2022 Tour Dates

Buckcherry premiere today the fifth video from their ninth studio album, Hellbound, for the track “54321.”. The video, shot on tour dates in Dallas and Oklahoma City, was directed by KasterTroy. The video follows clips shot for the tracks “So Hott,” “Hellbound,” “Wasting No More Time,” and “Gun.”
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "More" by Millerd Meyers

Millerd Meyers, an ambient improv duo from Canada’s West Coast, play direct, simple music that brings to mind Brian Eno’s recordings with Cluster. Their first album, Bones, features pulsing piano and Telecaster guitar, treated with delays and filters like a folk-rock Tangerine Dream gone dub. Wanna hear more...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Sum of R to Release March 25; New Video Posted

Dramatic. Atmospheric. Kinda fucked-sounding. One would expect new Sum of R to meet these criteria, and the band’s third single from the impending Lahbryce full-length on Consouling Sounds does so with aplomb. This is the first Sum of R outing to feature Marko Neuman, a party plenty familiar to Sum of R‘s Reto Mäder and Jukka Rämänen since he and Rämänen both run in the Waste of Space Orchestra-collective sphere.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Questionnaire: Dave Cotton of Sevens Nines & Tens

The Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty. Based...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Nazareth Premiere 'Strange Days' Video

(Freeman) Rock veterans Nazareth have released a music video for their new single "Strange Days", which from the band's forthcoming studio album, "Surviving The Law" that arrives on April 15th. We were sent the following details about the new album: It is difficult to sum up in few words the...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Brant Bjork & the Bros.’ Somera Sól to Be Reissued

Has it been a full 24 hours since the last bit of news around here about Heavy Psych Sounds went up? Maybe not every record that’s being re-pressed, even with new artwork, is worth posting about — if it were, I wouldn’t have time to post about anything else — but I dig Brant Bjork & the Bros.‘ Somera Sól (discussed here) a lot, so I’m just happy to have the excuse to put it on and vibe out for a bit.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy