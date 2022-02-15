ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

It's the mandates, stupid

dailypostathenian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not masks that those rebel Canadian truckers are against. It’s not the COVID vaccines or boosters one, two and three, either. The truckers (who reportedly are 90 percent vaxxed) and millions of like-minded citizens in the democracies of North America and Europe who are blocking highways and marching in the...

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Proud Boys return to D.C. — this time for massive anti-vaccine rally

For a second cold January day in as many years, thousands of demonstrators, including throngs of far-right Proud Boys, descended upon Washington, D.C. This time, the right-wing marchers came to protest vaccine mandates, even as America struggles to ward off the third wave of COVID-19. While the omicron variant continues...
PROTESTS
Esquire

All-American Hell Is Breaking Out in Canada

A familiar sort of American hell is breaking out in Canada. Last week, a group of truckers banded together to protest COVID-19 measures, including compulsory quarantine upon return for any unvaccinated Canadian truckers who drive into the United States. (Thanks, Tucker. I never lived in a plague ship before.) From the BBC:
ADVOCACY
KATU.com

Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, rips anti vaccine demo

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue to work remotely from home. Trudeau said two of his children have COVID-19 and a test Monday revealed he has it as been infected as well. And he used a televised virtual press conference to denounce anti-vaccine protesters who filled Canada's capital to complain about COVID restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Kids Have No Place in a Liberal Democracy

We are building toward a series of portentous midterm elections that might as well be called the Kinderreferenda, with exactly none of the whimsy or charm that word entails. Whether the specific issues relating to children that parents, politicians, pundits, pediatricians, and peanut gallerists have spent the past several months debating—school closures, vaccine mandates, masking, appropriate reading material, classroom instruction and the role of families therein—appear on every or any ballot is irrelevant; the fate of the nation’s children is the engine of moral concern driving electoral activity local and national, left and right. If Glenn Youngkin’s surprise gubernatorial win in Virginia last year was secretly foretold in every fractious school-board meeting and town hall preceding it, then it was also a portent of things to come: It’s a childish world, and we’re all just living in it.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
FOXBusiness

Canadian trucker not ‘intimidated’ by Trudeau’s ‘scare tactics’

James Doull, a fearless Canadian trucker who refuses to give in to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's forceful "scare tactics" joined "Varney & Co." Tuesday to discuss the ongoing protests against Canada’s vaccine mandate. "I am not one bit intimidated by his [Trudeau] course of action that he pursued last...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

‘The brand is so toxic’: Dems fear extinction in rural US

SMETHPORT, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats in rural Pennsylvania are afraid to tell you they’re Democrats. The party’s brand is so toxic in the small towns 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh that some liberals have removed bumper stickers and yard signs and refuse to acknowledge publicly their party affiliation. These Democrats are used to being outnumbered by the local Republican majority, but as their numbers continue to dwindle, those who remain are feeling increasingly isolated and unwelcome in their own communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Stacey Abrams
Fox News

Canadian civil liberties groups respond to Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

Several Canadian civil liberties groups are speaking out against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding for "Freedom Convoy" truckers who are protesting trade routes. While some groups have approved of the measure, which cuts off funding from the protesters, calling it "responsible"...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Guinea Pigs#Canadian#Covid#Blue State#Democrats#Americans
POLITICO

Trump moves to close off Liz Cheney’s political escape hatch

Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been privately lobbying Wyoming lawmakers to change the state’s election laws as part of an effort to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). On Thursday, Trump endorsed Wyoming legislation that would prevent crossover voting in a primary election. Were the law to...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
myfox28columbus.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau preparing to declare 'martial law', per report

OTTAWA, CANADA (TND) — Sources say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke “martial law” to give the nation’s federal government greater authority to quell anti-vaccine mandate protests taking place across the country. Anonymous sources who reportedly could not speak on the matter publicly told...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy