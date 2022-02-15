Automotive Composites Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global Artificial Turf Market size is expected to reach USD 5,707.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as various benefits of using artificial turfs such as minimal use of water, requirement of low maintenance, and better weather resistance, coupled with increasing number of individuals taking interest and participate in sports activities. Artificial turf lawns are able to endure nearly all types of weather conditions and continue to remain green and bear a close resemblance to a real lawn.

