ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Smart Dust Market Size, Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2021-2028

atlantanews.net
 2 days ago

The global smart dust market size reached USD 430.5 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust is expected to augment market revenue growth over the forecast period. In...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Water Delivery Service Market Is Going To Boom | Percasso, Absopure, Nestle

The latest independent research document on Water Delivery Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Water Delivery Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Water Delivery Service market report advocates analysis of Primo Water, DS Services of America, Costco Wholesale, Nestlé, Culligan, WATERtree Water Center, Percasso, Absopure, Springs Mountain Water, WB USA, Pure Water Delivery, Diamond Springs & McCullough Water Service.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Thermostats Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the smart thermostats market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the smart thermostats market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 31%. In this market, Wi-Fi is expected to remain the largest technology, and residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the increasing adopting the smart assistant devices and government policy of green home.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Sleep Apnea Devices Market size to reach 13.10 Bn by 2028 | Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape

The increasing number of people suffering from sleeping problems such as difficulty in breathing while asleep, and others, is driving the global market for sleep apnea devices, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled,” Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Sleep Laboratories, Homecare Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2027.”
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Turf Market Overview, Trends, COVID-19's Impact, Demand Analysis by 2028

The global Artificial Turf Market size is expected to reach USD 5,707.2 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is driven by factors such as various benefits of using artificial turfs such as minimal use of water, requirement of low maintenance, and better weather resistance, coupled with increasing number of individuals taking interest and participate in sports activities. Artificial turf lawns are able to endure nearly all types of weather conditions and continue to remain green and bear a close resemblance to a real lawn.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Key Market#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Cagr#Emergen Research
atlantanews.net

Back to College Products Market Size, Current Scenario, Growth Opportunities, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2021-2030

According to a new report, The global back to college products market size was valued at $280.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $686.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030. The stationery segment leads in terms of market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
EDUCATION
atlantanews.net

Vehicle Ignition Coil Market Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growths By 2026

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Vehicle Ignition Coil Market by Type, Vehicle Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The global vehicle ignition coil market was valued at $5.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026. By type, the coil-on-plugs segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018, accounting for $2.35 billion, and is estimated to reach $3.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

US Baby Care Products Market Is Expected To Cross The Market Size Of USD 35 Billion By 2026 | Baby Food Product Dominates The Market

The babies are most delicate and most protected member in the family. The first priority of a parent is taking good care of the babies and keeping all the safety measures in mind, many leading manufacturers of baby care products have introduced various products for giving the best safety to the babies. The baby care products include Cosmetics and toiletries, Safety and convenience, Indoor Products and food. Under cosmetics & toiletries include skin, oral, bathing, Diaper, Wipes. The moment a baby is born every parent looks for the best skin care products, diapers, wipes and many more things. The baby diapers and skin care products are used by majority of the parents and also highly sold in the market. The cosmetics & toiletry segment is mostly known by these products only. The baby diapers are currently ruling the market, they come in different sizes as per the baby's age. With the new innovations the manufactures have also introduced smart diapers for babies. These diapers have sensers installed inside them, which can be connected to the parent's phone to notify that the diaper is wet and it needs to be changed.
MARKET ANALYSIS
atlantanews.net

Industrial 3D Printing Market to Grow $5.2 billion by 2026

According to the new research report, the "Industrial 3D Printing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application, Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial 3D Printing Market is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Owing to COVID-19, the industrial 3D printing market faced some headwinds for 2020–2021. As 3D printing is moving beyond prototyping toward bulk-manufacturing the industrial 3D printing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. During the pandemic, 3D printing technology demonstrated on-demand production for healthcare equipment, as well as compensated for weak supply chains in other industries to some extent.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Argentina
atlantanews.net

Food Enzymes Market 2021, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2028

Food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor. Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Home Warranty Service Market is expected to reach $13,611.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3%

The recent report on Global Home Warranty Service Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2030" offered by Allied Market Research, comprises of a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Home Warranty Service Industry".
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, electric vehicle battery swapping market by service type and vehicle type: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030", the global electric vehicle battery swapping market was valued at $100.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $852.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size and Analysis By Leading Factor | Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market by Type (C-3 (Glycerol, and 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid), C-4 (Succinic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Malic Acid, and Aspartic Acid), C-5 (Levulinic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Itaconic Acid, and Xylitol), and C-6 (Sorbitol, Glucaric Acid, and 2, 5-Furan Dicarboxylic Acid)) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2021". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Digital Pathology Market Revenue Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

Factors contributing to the high CAGR are ease of consultation, increasing implementation of digital pathology and rising prevalence of cancer. Further, technological advancements, product launches, collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions are anticipated to fuel the overall market growth of global digital pathology market across the globe. Based on current analysis the...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market May Set Epic Growth Story with LineaRx, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are LineaRx, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Cadila, Kangtai Biological & Advaccine etc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Identity Analytics Market Expected to Reach $3,619.8 Million by 2025

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global identity analytics market generated $512 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3.62 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Business Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Nuance, Verint, DataRobot

Latest survey on Artificial Intelligence in Business Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Business to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2028*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Artificial Intelligence in Business market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Google, Microsoft, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Nuance, Verint, DataRobot, SAS, MathWorks, Digital Reasoning, Cloudera, IPsoft, Uniphore, Kasisto & iFLYTEK.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2028

A new research report titled global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market report published by Reports and Data provides a brief overview of the industry and gives an estimation of growth and revenue for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers profiling and study of major manufacturers of the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market along with their sales, revenue, and market share. The report further analyzes market segments, size, trends, growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, cost overview, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. The report all includes industrial chain analysis, revenue growth, sales estimation, value chain analysis, capacity, regional market examination, and market forecast up to 2028. The report offers insightful information that will assist in gaining a market position and maximize on lucrative growth opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Green Ammonia Market Size to Reach $5,415 Million by 2030

According to the new market research report "Green Ammonia Market by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)), End User (Transportation, Power Generation, and Industrial Feedstock) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Green Ammonia Market size is projected to grow from USD 16 million in 2021 to reach USD 5,415 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 90.2% during the forecast period. Ammonia is green hydrogen synthesized with nitrogen in an electrochemical Haber-Bosch system. Green ammonia is completely carbon-free ammonia. Electrolyzers are used in green hydrogen production and work in an alkaline water medium or proton exchange membrane or solid oxide medium. These electrolyzers use electricity derived from renewable sources, such as solar, wind, and tidal, to produce green hydrogen.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global SCADA Market is Expected to Reach $41,603 Million by 2023

The report offers deep insights on the market landscape; key investment pockets; market classification; dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities; and business performances of key players. According to the report, the global SCADA market was valued at $29.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $41.6 billion until 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.0% through 2023.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy