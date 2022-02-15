ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WarpSpeed Taxi Updates Shareholders on Company Progress

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NV - February 15, 2022 - WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (OTC: WRPT) ("WarpSpeed" or the "Company"), the developer of an all-in-one software solution for ride hailing, food delivery, and courier services, is pleased to issue the following Letter to Shareholders from the Company's CEO:. Dear Valued Shareholder,. Today,...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
atlantanews.net

Mobile Engagement Market is projected to touch USD 126 billion by 2027

The global Mobile Engagement Market is slated to touch USD 126.26 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 45.7% from 2020 to 2027. The commendable growth is attributed to the growing usage of mobile applications and the shifting preference from conventional forms of advertising through printed forms to several digital information platforms, including mobile phones.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Dubai EXPO 2020: India invites startups, FPOs to capitalise on agri, food processing policies

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): As part of India's efforts to showcase the country's investment-friendly policies and growth opportunities in agriculture and allied sectors at EXPO2020 Dubai, Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, invited the startups and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to submit their proposals to the ministry, and assured them that they would be considered for providing equity grants, management costs, and other available support measures.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Alkaline Movement starts in Hospitality Industry of India and Asia from ACOHI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Alkaline Movement has started with fanfare and hopes to bring health and safety in the hospitality industry of India here in Pune at the head office of ACOHI Asia. The human body consists of 70% water and hence this element of water becomes...
INDIA
TechCrunch

Joby Aviation partners with Japanese airline to launch air taxi service

Joby’s intent to start up operations in Japan comes to light a week after the company announced plans to launch an air taxi service in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom. Joby will work with SKT spinoff T Map Mobility platform to integrate air taxis into T Map’s subscription-based mobility-as-a-service platform.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Business
businesstraveller.com

ANA partners with eVTOL company to bring flying taxis to Japan

ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, has partnered with eVTOL start-up Joby to bring an aerial ridesharing service to Japan. California-based company Joby is developing an all-electric, five-seat aircraft with a maximum range of 150 miles and a top speed of 200 miles per hour. The piloted aircraft aims to make “convenient, emissions-free air travel an everyday reality”, and has a low noise profile which would allow it to access built-up areas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
crowdfundinsider.com

Companies House Filing Indicates Zopa Limited Has New Significant Shareholder

Has filed several new documents on Companies House with one indicating a new person with significant control. According to the document, Plata Holdings UK Limited now holds 75% or more of the shares in the company including voting rights. The document was filed on February 14th and dated February 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
BoardingArea

Update: How That Anti-Vaxxer Travel Company Is Doing

Just about a year ago, we wrote about a travel company for people who thought COVID was a hoax. At the time Freedom Airway & Freedom Travel Alliance (FAFTA) fancied themselves as, “a group of passionate trailblazers defending freedoms and rights to travel the world.”. FAFTA members didn’t think...
TRAVEL
Port Townsend Leader

A Taxi Cab Company Celebrates First Year

The vision for Jacob Ramsey’s taxi company came to him while riding in the back of a Seattle cab. A Port Townsend native, he pictured founding a local company that was sustainable and focused on community. Ramsey had previously worked at Peninsula Taxi, so when the owners were looking...
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi Service#Fast Travel#The Company#Company
BBC

Climate change: Top companies exaggerating their progress - study

Many of the world's biggest companies are failing to meet their own targets on tackling climate change, according to a study of 25 corporations. They also routinely exaggerate or misreport their progress, the New Climate Institute report says. Google, Amazon, Ikea, Apple and Nestle are among those failing to change...
ENVIRONMENT
atlantanews.net

PDF Reader Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Foxit Software, Google, Drumlin Security

The Latest Released PDF Reader Software market study has evaluated the future growth potential of PDF Reader Software market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in PDF Reader Software market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Adobe, Foxit Software, Google, Drumlin Security, Nitro Software, PDF-XChange, Artifex Software, Investintech.com, SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL, LULU Software, Visagesoft, Xodo Technologies & Kingsoft Office.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Corporate Law Service Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Hahn Loeser, Hogan Lovells, Kirkland

The Latest Released Corporate Law Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Corporate Law Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Corporate Law Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as King & Spalding, Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Blake, Cassels & Graydon, Bryan Cave LLP, Cooley, Covington & Burling LLP, Faegre Baker Daniels, Hahn Loeser, Hogan Lovells, Holland & Knight, Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis, K&L Gates LLP & Latham & Watkins.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

API as a Service Market is Going to Boom | Broadcom, Cloud Elements, Maze Map

The Latest Released API as a Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of API as a Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in API as a Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Google, Fortumo, TWILIO, MuleSoft, AT&T, Orange, SendGrid, SmartBear Software, Broadcom, Cloud Elements, Axway, Oracle, TextMarks, Park Bench Solutions, MyTelemedicine, MazeMap & Facebook.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market May See A Big Move | Major Giants Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk

The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Construction Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Construction Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including FuGenX Technologies, Assignar, SAP, SmarTVid.Io, Predii, IBM, Coins Global, Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk, Askporter, Beyond Limits, Deepomatic, Alice Technologies, Jaroop & DarKTrace etc have been looking into Worldwide Artificial Intelligence In Construction as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Volunteer Management Platforms Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Growth zone, Volunteer local, Virtuous

The Latest Released Volunteer Management Platforms market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Volunteer Management Platforms market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Volunteer Management Platforms market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Donorperfect Fundraising Software, Salsa Crm, Everyaction, Charityproud, Argenta, Clubexpress, Growthzone, Volunteerlocal, Virtuous, Memberclicks, Netsuite, Salesforce.Com, Accelevents, Signupgenius, Bloomerang, Galaxy Digital, Mobilize, Volunteer Impact, Breeze, Signup.Com, Nationbuilder, Timecounts, Initlive, Neoncrm, Volgistics & Volunteerhub.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Contact Center Outsourcing Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Synnex, Alorica, Atento

The Latest Released Contact Center Outsourcing Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Contact Center Outsourcing Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Contact Center Outsourcing Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Teleperformance, Synnex, Alorica, Atento, Acticall Sitel Group, Arvato, Sykes, TTEC, SERCO GROUP, Xerox Corporation, CGS Inc, Webhelp, StarTek, Grupo Konecta, Carlyle Group (Comdata), Capita, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), Transcosmos, Five9, Transcom, HKT Teleservices, Telekom Malaysia (VADS) & Invensis Technologies.
MARKETS
cruisehive.com

Carnival Chairman Provides Operational Update to Shareholders

Chairman of the Board Micky Arison provided an update to Carnival Corporations’ operational status today. In a letter addressed to shareholders, the former President and CEO of the company provided insight into the company’s operating and financial status. Amongst other things, Micky Arison discusses the success Carnival Corporation...
ECONOMY
worldairlinenews.com

British Airways becomes the first U.K. airline to officially recognize the sunflower lanyard

British Airways has today become the first UK airline to officially recognize the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. Customers can choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard as an indication that they may require additional support, assistance or simply a little more time while traveling. The initiative forms part of the airline’s continued efforts to make travel simple and easy for customers with additional assistance needs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy