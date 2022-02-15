Mass. DPH advises wearing masks indoors for immunocompromised vaccinated individuals

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Health (DPH) has released an update to the indoor mask advisory.

Effective immediately, the DPH advises people who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask or face covering when indoors if they have a weakened immune system, at an increased risk for severe disease because of age, an underlying medical condition, if someone in the household has a weakened immune system, or is at increased risk for severe disease.

Individuals that are not fully vaccinated are advised to continue to wear a face covering when indoors with others to help prevent spreading COVID-19.

The CDC shortened its COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations in the beginning of January. Isolation restrictions for asymptomatic individuals with the coronavirus were cut from 10 to five days and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

You should quarantine if you come into contact with someone who has coronavirus and you think you have it. You should isolate if you confirm you have coronavirus even if you don’t have symptoms. All individuals who test positive should avoid people who are at high risk of severe disease for 10 days.

WHO SHOULD QUARANTINE?

If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you should quarantine if:

You are 18 and an older and completed the vaccines but have NOT received the booster shot.

You received the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and have not had a booster.

You have not completed the initial doses of the vaccine.

WHO DOESN’T NEED TO QUARANTINE?

If you come into close contact with someone with COVID-19, you do not need to quarantine if:

You are 18 and older and have received all the vaccine doses, including the booster, and any additional shots for immunocompromised people.

You are 5-17 years old and have completed the COVID-19 vaccines.

You tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days.

QUARANTINE GUIDELINES:

The CDC suggests a person quarantine for five days following their last contact with an infected person. Your day of exposure is day 0. Stay home and away from other people. If you are around people at home, wear a well-fitting mask. You should watch for a fever, shortness of breath, or other COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately and isolate until you receive the results.

If you test positive, the CDC suggests you follow guidelines for isolation. If you do not develop symptoms after five days and you receive a negative test, you can leave your home, but you should continue to wear a mask until it has been 10 days since the exposure.

ISOLATION GUIDELINES:

People in isolation should stay home in a specified sick room to be separated from others and wear a well-fitting mask if they must be around others in the home. You should isolate a full five days. Day 0 is the first day of symptoms or the date of the positive test for a person with no symptoms. You can end isolation after a full five days if you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and other symptoms have improved. However, you should wear a mask for an additional five days while in public.

If you tested positive or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, follow the isolation and quarantine guidance . which includes wearing a mask in public for 5 more days after leaving isolation or quarantine on Day 5, regardless of vaccination status.

Mask Requirements in Certain Locations

Effective May 29, 2021, masks continue to be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at all times in the following locations, subject to the exemptions listed below:

On Public and Private Transportation , including on the MBTA, commuter rail, buses, ferries, and airplanes, and while in rideshares (Uber and Lyft), taxis, and livery vehicles, as required by the Centers for Disease Control January 29, 2021 Order . Face coverings are also required at all times in transportation hubs, including train stations, bus stops, and airports. The requirement applies to riders and workers. Healthcare facilities licensed or operated by the Commonwealth and healthcare practice locations of any provider licensed by a professional board which sits within the Department of Public Health or the Division of Professional Licensure. These settings include nursing homes, rest homes, emergency medical services, hospitals, physician and other medical and dental offices, urgent care settings, community health centers, vaccination sites, behavioral health clinics, and Bureau of Substance and Addiction Services (BSAS) facilities. This requirement applies to patients, residents, staff, vendors and visitors. Congregate care facilities or programs operated, licensed, certified, regulated, authorized, or funded by the Commonwealth. These settings include the common areas of assisted living residences, group homes, residential treatment programs, and facilities operated, licensed, certified, regulated, authorized, or funded by the Department of Children and Families (DCF), the Department of Youth Services (DYS), the Department of Mental Health (DMH), the Department of Public Health (DPH), the Department of Developmental Services (DDS), the Department of Veterans’ Services (DVS), the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind (MCB), the Executive Office of Elder Affairs (EOEA) and the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC). This requirement applies to clients, residents, staff, vendors and visitors. Emergency shelter programs, including individual and family homeless shelters, domestic violence and sexual assault shelters, veterans’ shelters, and shelters funded by the Department of Housing and Community Development. This requirement applies to guests, staff, vendors and visitors. Houses of Correction, Department of Correction prisons, jails, and other correctional facilities. This requirement applies to people who are detained or incarcerated, staff, vendors and visitors. Health Care and Day Services and Programs operated, licensed, certified, regulated, or funded by the Commonwealth including the Executive Office of Health and Human Services or one of its agencies. These settings include adult day health, day habilitation, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), psychosocial rehabilitation club houses, brain injury centers and clubhouses, day treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, recovery support centers and center-based day support programs. This requirement applies to staff, visitors, vendors and consumers. Home health care workers , including Personal Care Attendants (PCAs) and Home Health Aides in community and home-based settings where they are providing patient-facing care; provided, however, the requirement shall only apply to the worker providing care .

The following persons are exempt from the face coverings requirement:

Children under 5 years old.

Persons for whom a face mask or covering creates a health risk or is not safe because of any of the following conditions or circumstances: the face mask or covering affects the person’s ability to breathe safely; the person has a mental health or other medical diagnosis that advises against wearing a face mask or covering; the person has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or covering; or the person depends on supplemental oxygen to breathe.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.