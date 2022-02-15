Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

The Boston Celtics had an historic franchise night, netting 25 threes. Every player on the team shot 60%, except for the center Al Horford who shot 40%. Lets break down these Celtics vs 76ers highlights from Tuesday night, February 15th. The Boston Celtics had an historic franchise night, netting 25 threes. Every player on the team shot 60%, except for the center Al Horford who shot 40%. The Celtics also played stout defense with blocks from Tatum and Theis. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all played well but couldn’t cope with the constant onslaught from every direction. When the Center is dropping bombs on you, something strange is going on. Check out the webstory and highlights below and make sure to sign up at SportsTalkLine.com to join our social media and chat with other sports fans! #BleedGreen #BostonCeltics #NBA.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO