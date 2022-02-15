ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Odds, Preview, and Predictions

By Jack Simone
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics (33-25, 28-28-2 ATS) hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (34-22, 28-28 ATS) on Tuesday night. Boston will be looking to win their ninth game in a row, while Philadelphia will aim to win their third consecutive game. According to the online sports book...

phillysportsnetwork.com

Doc Rivers slams team after being embarrassed by Aaron Nesmith & Celtics

James Harden was officially in the building last night, but that’s about as far as reasons to celebrate go. The Sixers were humiliated by the Celtics in a 135-87 loss. Understandably, Head Coach Doc Rivers was infuriated. “We didn’t have much. I thought offensively was as poor as I’ve...
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Celtics Crush Sixers as James Harden Watches On

There was excitement in the air in the Wells Fargo Center as the Sixers faced off against the Boston Celtics with a special bearded new Sixer in attendance. James Harden sat on the first seat of the bench, supporting his new teammates and sporting some vibrant clothing in this rivalry matchup. The Sixers learned into this anticipation and even had Harden ring the bell prior to the game.
NBA
NBC Sports

With Harden out, here's what Sixers will look like vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers could be dangerous with James Harden in the lineup, but the Boston Celtics won't find out Tuesday. Harden, whom the Sixers acquired from the Brooklyn Nets last Thursday in a blockbuster trade, has been ruled out through the All-Star break as he rehabs his left hamstring, the team announced Monday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers, Paul Millsap react to Sixers debut in blowout loss to Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were blown out at home by the Boston Celtics, 135-87, on a night there were no positives for the Sixers. The Celtics shot a ridiculous 25-for-45 from deep. The Sixers made eight 3s. The Celtics received 29 points from Jaylen Brown and another 28 points from Jayson Tatum. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored only 19 points as his streak of 23 straight games with at least 25 points ended.
NBA
Jaylen Brown
Ime Udoka
Tobias Harris
Daryl Morey
Al Horford
Daniel Theis
Jayson Tatum
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Catch a Huge Break Ahead of Game vs. Sixers

On the eve of the Celtics' matchup against the Sixers in the City of Brotherly Love, Boston's caught a significant break as Philadelphia's announced James Harden, who's working his way back from a hamstring injury, will not make his Sixers debut until after the All-Star break. Philadelphia acquired Harden and...
NBA
NESN

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

BOS (33-25) | PHI (34-22) Time: 07:30 PM. Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers Moneyline, Spread, Total and Odds. Moneyline (Open): Boston Celtics (-116) vs Philadelphia 76ers (-102) Moneyline (Current): Boston Celtics (-130) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+110) Spread (Open): Boston Celtics (-1) vs Philadelphia 76ers (+1) Spread (Current): Boston Celtics (-2)...
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Celtics vs 76ers Highlights

The Boston Celtics had an historic franchise night, netting 25 threes. Every player on the team shot 60%, except for the center Al Horford who shot 40%. Lets break down these Celtics vs 76ers highlights from Tuesday night, February 15th. The Boston Celtics had an historic franchise night, netting 25 threes. Every player on the team shot 60%, except for the center Al Horford who shot 40%. The Celtics also played stout defense with blocks from Tatum and Theis. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all played well but couldn’t cope with the constant onslaught from every direction. When the Center is dropping bombs on you, something strange is going on. Check out the webstory and highlights below and make sure to sign up at SportsTalkLine.com to join our social media and chat with other sports fans! #BleedGreen #BostonCeltics #NBA.
NBA
All 76ers

76ers vs. Celtics: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Tuesday

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers shook up the roster following a tough loss against the Phoenix Suns. Going into the trade deadline, the Sixers front office was reportedly in deep discussions to land Brooklyn Nets guard, James Harden. For a while, it seemed the Sixers might have to wait until...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Can Jaylen Brown Fit With New Celtics Style?

The Celtics locked in on defense and suffocated the Hawks for 17 points while scoring only 18 points themselves in the 4th quarter. Jayson Tatum carried the offense with 38, while Jaylen Brown struggled again shooting 6-for-16, turning the ball over and struggling to defend off the ball at times for the second straight game.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

How Does Daniel Theis Fit with the Celtics?

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Bobby Manning reports LIVE from Wells Fargo Center after the Celtics shootaround Tuesday morning to discuss the return of old friend Daniel Theis. Ime Udoka said that newly acquired Daniel Theis will be available vs the 76ers tonight. At shootaround Celtics Head Coach Ime Udoka said that newly Daniel Theis will be available vs the 76ers tonight.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Dominant Defense Erasing Celtics 4th Quarter Woes

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum dribbled off his foot and Jaylen Brown wildly dove into traffic and lost the ball charging toward the rim. The early portion of the fourth quarter between the Celtics and Hawks on Sunday had all the makings of a patented 2021 Celtics fourth-quarter collapse. Brown...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Are You In Love with This Celtics Team Yet?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the Celtics current 8-game winning streak, their trade deadline moves, and there post All-Star break outlook. 0:00 Intro 1:15 Celtics on 8-Game winning streak. 3:25 Facing Joel Embiid. 8:15 Derrick White Acquired...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Blow Out Harden-less 76ers 135-87, Win Streak at 9 Games

The Celtics travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers in a big Eastern Conference matchup. Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down live from Philadelphia. The Garden Report is powered by LinkedIn Talent...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Are the Celtics the Best Team in the NBA Right Now?

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics continued their dominant ways, knocking off the 76ers with ease and leading by as many as 50 points in the second half on their way to a 135-87 victory overshadowing James Harden’s introduction day. Harden sat, but so did Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart fell with an ankle injury in the second quarter. The Celtics only built on their 20-point lead from there, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combining for 57 points while Grant Williams buried four threes and played tough defense against Joel Embiid in a spot start.
NBA
Sporting News

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight in 76ers vs. Bucks on TNT?

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the hottest teams in the league in 2022, winning 15 of their 22 games which is tied for the fifth-best record in the new year. However, the team will be visiting the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, looking to bounce back off a 48-point drubbing on Tuesday against the Celtics.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Jeff Goodman on Why Derrick White Was Ideal Pickup for Celtics

Despite what many predicted the Celtics were among if not the most active team at the NBA trade deadline. Team President Brad Stevens swung a series of deals, the biggest of which involved the acquisition of guard Derrick White from San Antonio. To acquire White, the Celtics shipped Josh Richardson...
NBA
clnsmedia.com

Celtics Blowout 76ers by 48 Points in Philly

The Celtics beat the 76ers by 48 points tonight as they extended their league best win streak to 9 games. The Garden Report Postgame Show reacts to the 135-87 win on Tuesday night where Boston tied their 2nd largest road win in franchise history. Boston has the 2nd best defense in the NBA and have been 1st since Christmas.
NBA
clnsmedia.com

How Will Derrick White Addition Impact Marcus Smart?

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics’ Derrick White addition before last week’s trade deadline led to immediate results, two wins in close fourth quarters. White recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 10-for-26 shooting, making quick decisions, defending and providing both catch-and-shoot and second-level drive opportunities in the half court.
NBA
celticslife.com

Celtics blowout 76ers 135-87 for 9th straight win

The Boston Celtics kept their foot on the gas pedal Tuesday night demolishing the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly played without James Harden, while the Celtics were down Robert Williams. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points in Boston's 9th straight win, a 48 point trouncing of the 76ers. Boston...
NBA

