Former Chairperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Susan Baker joins Else's Scientific Advisory Board

Hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) devices and rising adoption of bid data technology are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market revenue growth. Increasing demand for data management, need for storage, and rapid retrieval due to ongoing IoT trend across various industries, verticals, and sectors are driving urgent need for and deployment of hyperscale computing. In recent years, majority of organizations have begun moving towards adoption of hyperscale IoT connectivity solutions where security, compliance, and cloud optimization operate under standard features, and this is expected to support growth of global hyperscale computing market going ahead. In addition, with ever-increasing demand for cloud computing solutions, the need for developing larger-scale data center infrastructure has significantly increased and this has resulted in an increase in the number of hyperscale data centers across the globe. Hyperscale increases ability of a data centers to achieve massive scale by networking with a large number of servers mainly for big data and cloud computing. With exponential increase in data volumes globally, there is increasing need to meet computing and storage requirements and to process those data in real-time and this is greatly facilitating rapid adoption of hyperscale computing.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO