WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- People making less than $35,000 a year may be more likely to have carotid artery stenosis, a leading cause of stroke, a new study found. Carotid artery stenosis is a narrowing of the large arteries on either side of the neck that carry blood to the brain. The narrowing is often a buildup of sticky plaques. Known risk factors include high levels of "bad" LDL cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking and diabetes. ...

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO