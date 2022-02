While 2021 is in the past and the 2022 tax season is now upon us, you still have the opportunity to make contributions to your IRA accounts for the year prior. By doing this, you can make progress towards your retirement goals and reduce your taxable income on your 2021 tax return. However, the deadline to take advantage of this is April 15, 2022, even though taxes this year are due by April 18.

