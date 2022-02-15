Assembly Member Burgos, Sen. Cleare introduce legislation in response to Twin Parks fire tragedy

Almost a month after a malfunctioning space heater sparked the fire at Twin Parks, elected officials introduced the Safe Space Heater Safety Act today.

Assembly Member Kenny Burgos and Sen. Cordell Cleare say the legislation would require all space heaters sold in New York state to comply with the highest possible fire safety standards by containing a thermostat, having an automatic shutoff, and certification by an approved body. The bill would ensure that no space heater is sold without these requirements.

The legislation would take effect 90 days after it’s signed into law.