NFL draft odds currently favor Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 1 overall pick

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The latest odds from Tipico Sportsbook for the No. 1 overall pick reflects something a little different than the latest crop of 2022 NFL mock drafts project.

Very few current mock drafts have Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 1 overall pick, but the Wolverines standout remains the odds-on favorite to be the top choice. Hutchinson is at +140 after the Super Bowl, well ahead of Alabama OT Evan Neal. The big left tackle is at +200, though Neal sits atop most of the contemporary mocks as the Jaguars’ pick at No. 1 overall.

It’s an interesting look at how the sportsbook sees the draft playing out. These odds run contrary to the consensus logic for the top two picks. The Jaguars have a new, offensive-oriented coach in Doug Pederson and a massive hole at offensive tackle. The Lions, who pick at No. 2, have one of the NFL’s top offensive tackle tandems in Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell but a desperate need for impact players on defense.

The only other players with any betting chance to be the No. 1 overall pick are Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (+280) and North Carolina State OT Ikem Ekwonu (+500). Everyone else is a longshot.

Screen capture from Tipico at 3:10 p.m. ET on Feb. 14th

