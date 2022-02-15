Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Tuesday his young daughter has contracted COVID-19.

The two-time surgeon general took to social media with the news in a series of tweets where he urged people to get vaccinated against the virus, while also wondering if there was more he could have done to protect his four-year-old child.

"Staring at my daughter's positive test, I asked myself the same questions many parents have asked: Will my child be ok? Could I have done more to protect her? Was this my fault? In these moments, it doesn't matter if you're a doctor or Surgeon General. We are parents first," he wrote.

"Parenting during the pandemic has been one of the hardest jobs I could have imagined. I have immense respect for the millions of parents who are grappling with the daily, exhausting decision-making that goes into protecting our kids' health and their education."

He also said he wished vaccines were available for children that age, but understands the delay.

"I wish a vaccine was available for my child and for all kids <5. It would protect kids and help parents. Unfortunately more data is still needed from clinical trials for the FDA to make a full assessment," he wrote.

"I know a safe, effective vaccine for <5s remains a top priority for them," wrote Murthy, who previously served as surgeon general under Barack Obama before being reappointed by President Joe Biden.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they are delaying a Food and Drug Administration application for COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 6 months to 4 years.

"While our child will likely be ok given she's young and otherwise healthy, I know parents with higher risk kids may worry more. Few things are worse than worrying about your child's health. The more we all get vaccinated and take precautions, the more we can protect all our kids," wrote Murthy.