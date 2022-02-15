ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Tuesday his young daughter has contracted COVID-19.

The two-time surgeon general took to social media with the news in a series of tweets where he urged people to get vaccinated against the virus, while also wondering if there was more he could have done to protect his four-year-old child.

"Staring at my daughter's positive test, I asked myself the same questions many parents have asked: Will my child be ok? Could I have done more to protect her? Was this my fault? In these moments, it doesn't matter if you're a doctor or Surgeon General. We are parents first," he wrote.

"Parenting during the pandemic has been one of the hardest jobs I could have imagined. I have immense respect for the millions of parents who are grappling with the daily, exhausting decision-making that goes into protecting our kids' health and their education."

He also said he wished vaccines were available for children that age, but understands the delay.

"I wish a vaccine was available for my child and for all kids <5. It would protect kids and help parents. Unfortunately more data is still needed from clinical trials for the FDA to make a full assessment," he wrote.

"I know a safe, effective vaccine for <5s remains a top priority for them," wrote Murthy, who previously served as surgeon general under Barack Obama before being reappointed by President Joe Biden.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Friday they are delaying a Food and Drug Administration application for COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 6 months to 4 years.

"While our child will likely be ok given she's young and otherwise healthy, I know parents with higher risk kids may worry more. Few things are worse than worrying about your child's health. The more we all get vaccinated and take precautions, the more we can protect all our kids," wrote Murthy.

Mikey James
4d ago

Why do they persist? Why do they feel the need to try to convince us to take a vaccine that is worse than COVID-19, and is killing at THE SAME RATE. They are using this guy as a prop.

so_fresh
3d ago

He just saying this so they can roll the 4 and under Covid-19 vaccines. They ain't slick he probably doesn't even have a daughter.

Mikey James
4d ago

Then again, why should they care that we believe them, or not? Oh! I know! The vaccine, right? They want us to take it. Sorry, that's a hard no.

WALA-TV FOX10

Mom pleads for vaccinations as son, 3, battles COVID-19 in hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) - A mother is delivering another passionate plea for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after her 3-year-old son apparently caught the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. Yvonne Francis told KSL she took her son Justin to the emergency room after...
Barack Obama
Joe Biden
Vivek Murthy
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Vaccinated Nurse Dies 12 Hours After Testing Positive of COVID-19

Jeffery Sales, 47, is being remembered as a hero after passing away suddenly from COVID-19. One of his colleagues remembers telling him that he didn’t look good at work. He passed away just 12 hours later after testing positive for COVID-19. His sudden death came as a shock to his colleagues and loved ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy is battling COVID-19 after he apparently contracted the virus while at the hospital for a different medical issue

The 3-year-old boy allegedly contracted the Coronavirus while at the hospital for a different medical issue. His mom took him to the ER after he reportedly aspirated a small piece of an apple which triggered an asthma attack. The boy tested positive for COVID-19, rhinovirus and adenovirus in addition to pneumonia and bacterial infections in his lungs two days after being brought to the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Man, who was one of the sickest COVID patients at his hospital, says he regrets not getting the vaccine after spending over two months in a coma and life support

The 36-year-old man, who was reportedly one of the sickest COVID patients at the hospital, says he regrets not getting vaccinated. The man said he went so far into the pandemic without getting sick that he figured he could shrug off getting the vaccine. He had no preexisting conditions and was otherwise healthy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

More than 60% of the adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines are because of the 'nocebo effect'

In a recent collaborative study by scientists from US and Germany, it was discovered that the adverse reactions observed after being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine could be because of the ‘nocebo effect’. Nocebo is the opposite of a placebo. While the placebo effect happens when the patient solely believes that they will be cured after choosing a particular treatment option, nocebo is the opposite.
Miami Herald

‘Please take care of my son.’ Dad dies of COVID after ‘regret’ for skipping vaccine

Days before his death from COVID-19, Christian Cabrera told his family he wished he’d made better choices. “I can’t breathe again,” the 40-year-old wrote in a text to his brother from his hospital bed, KTLA reported. “I really regret not getting my vaccine, if I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I (had) gotten vaccinated.”
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

Parents Refuse To Take No For An Answer When Son Is Diagnosed With Incurable Disease.

Everything was going well in Iris Schultz’s first pregnancy until her 20-week ultrasound, when doctors grew concerned about her son’s development. Little Hunter wasn’t growing as quickly as other fetuses, but otherwise everything looked fine. When he was born at 37 weeks, he was sent home after just a few days in the NICU. Even though his parents were told he was healthy, deep down, they knew something was wrong.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

