Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins of Afton wraps up her busy Beijing Olympics on Sunday with the final event of the Games: the women's 30-kilometer mass start. Diggins finished seventh at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics in the 30k race with a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes, 54.80 seconds — 3:37 behind winner Marit Bjoergen of Norway and 1:38 behind bronze medalist Stina Nilsson of Sweden. But four years ago, the race used the classical technique; this time, the race is in Diggins' preferred freestyle technique.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO