Remembrances and reckonings

By Brent Tomberlin
Morganton News Herald
 2 days ago

U.S. Rep. John Lewis planted a tree on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol a few years ago to honor a black boy, Emmett Till, who was murdered in 1955 in Mississippi. Lewis said the moment infused him with a desire to work for civil rights. His name is on a...

Parade

In Honor of Black History Month, 30 Black History Facts You May Not Be Aware Of

From trailblazers to inventors, Olympians, and politicians, numerous Black historical figures have left their marks on American history for decades. Unfortunately, a lot of their accomplishments are unsung and under-acknowledged. Their achievements were silenced under the weight of slavery and Jim Crow segregation laws. Despite the ugly side of history and its racial divide, African Americans still managed to pave the way for historical landmark moments even today. From laying down the blueprint for safety measures that you use daily like the elevator, and traffic lights, to the diversity that we can now watch on television, Black history is rich in America. So, in honor of Black History Month, here are some well-known and little-known facts that you may not have been aware of.
SOCIETY
Distractify

Do You Follow Any of These Black History Month Traditions?

Black History Month, celebrated throughout February in the U.S., is an important time of year for honoring Black history and educating yourself and others about racial justice and cultural heritage. Article continues below advertisement. There are so many ways to honor Black History Month, with endless celebratory events and traditions....
SOCIETY
BET

10 Black History Facts Often Hidden From Schools

Each Feb. 1 marks the beginning of celebration of Black academics, poets, politics, and activists’ contributions to American history. Evolving from Carter G. Woodson’s “Negro History Week,” Black History Month was officially recognized in 1976 to uplift the “too-often neglected accomplishment of Black Americans.” But just as long as there have been efforts to uplift Black history, there have been attempts to discredit and invalidate it as well.
SOCIETY
10 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes The Media Never

Another Black history month has come where the mainstream media and social media will be full of quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Many of these quotes, don’t show the entire spectrum of King’s message and outlook on Black America. Here are 5 Dr. King quotes that the media often doesn’t cover.
SOCIETY
Leavenworth Times

Abolition of slavery in DC preceded Emancipation Proclamation

Loretta Carter Hanes was researching at a library in her hometown of Washington, D.C., when she came across a piece of local history that surprised her. She learned that in April 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, freeing some 3,100 enslaved people in the nation’s capital months before the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth or the 13th Amendment.
WASHINGTON, DC
The 16 Slave Owners Who Served in Congress in the 20th Century

It has been some six decades since the Civil Rights Acts passed in 1964, yet considerable work remains in combating systemic racism and other forms of racial discrimination in America today. To better understand the sources of racism and how to challenge it, it is important to remember how white supremecist views dominated our institutions […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voting rights debate a racial reckoning

“Was it not by our fault? And the fault of our fathers?” Peter Augustus Jay asked his fellow delegates to the 1821 New York State Constitutional Convention meeting in Albany. Jay accepted responsibility for the inequalities that afflicted Black New Yorkers. That he also blamed “our fathers” carried special weight. It still does today as Congress debates voting rights in the context of a racial reckoning that brings increased scrutiny to the legacy of the Founding Fathers.
ALBANY, NY
Do Black Lives Matter? Part 1: An introduction to the historical devaluation of Black people

This article is one of a special four-part series for Black History Month 2022. I wanted to paint a picture of how we got to our current state, detailing a people who have been treated as less than human beings, and then less than first class citizens throughout our time in America. Each weekly article will look at the forces, institutions, policies, laws, and social environments that have forced us to proclaim our lives matter, in a nation that has refused to even acknowledge our basic humanity.
SOCIETY
CAPITOL REVIEW: History backs Lincoln’s legacy as pioneer for racial equality

Nearly 160 years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, his place in history as “The Great Emancipator” of black slaves is firmly established. Nevertheless, a defense of Lincoln is a required response to the fallacy-ridden “1619 Project” in which the New York Times seeks to rewrite American history through a racist lens.
SOCIETY
"Lincoln's Dilemma" explores the iconic figure's journey to end slavery

A new, four-part Apple TV+ documentary series explores President Lincoln and America's complex journey to end slavery, as it reexamines and challenges the perception of Abraham Lincoln and his legacy. Jelani Cobb, an executive producer on the series, and historian Kellie Carter Jackson join "CBS Mornings" to discuss Lincoln's legacy, his relationship with abolitionist Frederick Douglass, and how the series relates to today.
POTUS
Shameful Legacy: Japanese-American Incarceration in the USA

This webinar is about a lesser-known tragedy of WWII- the incarceration of thousands of Japanese-Americans in camps in California, Wyoming, Arizona, Utah and Colorado. In these days of rising hate crimes against Asians and Jews, it’s important to remember that our hatred, fear and manipulation of “others” did not start with slavery or end with the Holocaust.
POLITICS
American Reckoning

Directed by Brad Lichtenstein and Yoruba Richen, “American Reckoning” reveals the truth that today’s anti-Black violence is nothing new. Digging into the case of Wharlest Jackson, Sr., an NAACP leader and one of hundreds of unsolved civil rights era murders, the film discovers how not only how the FBI and U.S. government failed Black families then, but also now by not solving any cases despite the 2007 Emmett Till Act’s allocation of money to do so. Filming in Natchez, Mississippi, where the murder took place, “American Reckoning” discovers a story of Black resistance that was never widely known, and also speaks to the resistance that’s always been part of the struggle against white supremacy in America.
MOVIES
Check It Out…Slaves today

Everyone has a novel they’d suggest for a group discussion during Black History Month. I’d select George Schuyler’s Slaves Today, published in 1931. Schuyler was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on February 25, 1895, and raised in Syracuse, New York. At 17, he joined the army. Schuyler eventually went AWOL due to the military’s mistreatment of Black soldiers. He did nine months of a five-year sentence for desertion. He was dishonorably discharged in 1919.
SYRACUSE, NY
EDITORIAL: How Will They Know Black History?

Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Negro History Week, also founded the Association for the Study of Negro (African American) Life and History (ASALH) in 1926. His mission is fulfilled each February by raising awareness of Black contributions across every sector of American life. His contributions leading to the establishment of the month-long observance in February are often overlooked. Still, his legacy continues through institutional observances in the U.S. and beyond.
EDUCATION

