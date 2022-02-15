ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Republicans disrupt vote on controversial Biden Fed nominee through boycott

By Zachary Halaschak
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

R epublicans boycotted a key vote on Federal Reserve nominees, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell , over concerns about Sarah Bloom Raskin, preventing any of the candidates from moving forward.

Raskin, whom President Joe Biden nominated to be the Fed’s vice chairwoman of supervision, has faced intense scrutiny from Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee , which was planning to vote on her nomination along with a slate of other nominees Tuesday afternoon. Because the GOP members of the committee followed through on their boycotting threat, the vote couldn't proceed, as a quorum was not met.

Democrats still showed up to the markup on Tuesday, although the other side of the room was void of the dozen GOP members. Democratic Chairman Sherrod Brown excoriated his Republican colleagues for their absence and held a nonbinding vote that the nominees passed unanimously.

“Let me be clear, Ms. Bloom Raskin has been the subject of an unrelenting smear campaign and fearmongering by the ranking member and Republicans, something that has become all too common. They’ve distorted her words, they’ve painted her as some sort of radical," Brown said.

While Republicans largely support Powell’s nomination , Raskin has been at the center of their attention since she was nominated. GOP opposition comes down to two factors, the first being concerns about how she envisions the Fed’s role as it relates to climate change and the second being questions about her work at a Colorado-based fintech company.

Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the top Republican on the Banking Committee, announced the boycott Tuesday, saying that his party would have voted on the other nominees if Brown had separated their votes from Raskin's.

BIDEN FED PICK ‘PERSONALLY' LOBBIED CENTRAL BANK FOR FINTECH FIRM, SENATOR SAYS

Republicans contend that Raskin would use the central bank improperly to combat climate change. They say she has advocated having the Fed allocate capital and choke off credit to disfavored industries, such as oil and gas, although Raskin denied that assertion during her confirmation hearing.

Another target is her work at Reserve Trust, a fintech firm whose board she sat on after she left a position in the Obama Treasury Department and after she served on the Fed's Board of Governors. After Raskin joined the company’s board, Reserve Trust was granted a coveted Fed master account, apparently becoming the only nonbank fintech business in the country to receive one.

Raskin was later given shares of the company for her work on Reserve Trust’s board, which she offloaded in 2020 for $1.5 million.

GOP lawmakers have accused her of personally lobbying the Fed to secure access to the central bank’s payments system. They said the series of events raises concerns about the “revolving door” between government service and private-sector work.

Raskin has denied any wrongdoing and claims not to remember contacting the Fed about Reserve Trust’s master account application, although she said that if she did, she would have abided by all applicable ethics rules. Republicans on the committee sent her several written questions about her time at Reserve Trust but were dissatisfied with her answers.

“On 36 questions for the record, for example, Ms. Raskin claimed she either did ‘not recall’ or was ‘unaware.’ Her repeated forgetfulness defies credulity,” Toomey said.

“Committee Republicans aren’t seeking to delay her vote. We’re seeking answers. Until basic questions have been adequately addressed, I do not think the Committee should proceed with a vote on Ms. Raskin,” he added.

The other Fed nominees are Powell for chairman, Lael Brainard for vice chairwoman, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson for seats on the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Brown blasted Toomey and the GOP for the planned blockade.

“Today, Ranking Member Toomey chose to abdicate his duty to the American people and put our economic recovery at risk, instead of doing his job and showing up to vote on Ms. Bloom Raskin, Dr. Cook, Dr. Jefferson, Gov. Brainard, and Chair Powell’s nominations,” the Ohio Democrat said.

“Americans depend on us to get these nominees on the job as soon as possible,” he added in a statement. “If my colleagues are as concerned about inflation as they claim to be, they will end the theatrics and show up today to do their jobs for the American people. Any actions to delay this vote will hurt workers, their families, and our recovery.”

The White House has batted back Republican attacks against Raskin and pointed out that, at the urging of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Raskin, along with two of the other nominees, took a pledge committing “not to seek employment or compensation” from any financial services company for four years after leaving the board.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

White House spokesman Michael Gwin told the Washington Examiner last week that Raskin has committed to “the strictest ethics requirements in history” for any Fed board nominee.

“Sen. Toomey has waged a baseless smear campaign for weeks against an exceptionally well-qualified nominee without providing a single scrap of evidence to support his false claims, and his allegations have already been refuted by the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Ohio State
Fox News

Democrats get the memo

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., has groused about inflation since last year. After months of browbeating Manchin for not supporting the Democrats’ social spending package, other Democrats are now finally joining Manchin with their own inflationary concerns. "We have solutions and we’re going to focus like a laser on reducing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Sarah Bloom Raskin
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Lael Brainard
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
Fox News

Sen. Kennedy sends message to Psaki: Biden admin has waged a ‘frontal assault’ on US oil and gas

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., argued on "America Reports" Thursday that the Biden administration has waged a "frontal assault" on U.S. oil and gas production. Kennedy responded to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying the administration is in touch with "allies and partners and suppliers on the global stage" preparing for energy price hikes if Russia invades Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Treasury Department#Biden Fed#Epublicans#Federal Reserve#Gop#Democrats#Democratic#Fintech Company#The Banking Committee#Fintech
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
60K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy