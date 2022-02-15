ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic ‘wrong’ to refuse vaccine, top sport doctor says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXWzH_0eFCCMgm00

A top orthopaedic surgeon who helped re-open sporting and cultural events as lockdown restrictions lifted said he disagreed with Novak Djokovic’s decision not to get vaccinated.

Professor James Calder, worked with Public Health England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to enable sports to return after lockdown, said it must have been “a really tough decision” for the athlete but said it was “wrong”.

The medic made the remarks after collecting an OBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0awAm2_0eFCCMgm00
Novak Djokovic (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA) (PA Archive)

The tennis star has refused the vaccine and said he will not defend his Wimbledon or French Open titles if the tournaments require mandatory vaccination for competitors.

Speaking after the ceremony at Windsor, Prof Calder, who has worked with athletes like Gareth Bale and Neymar, told the PA news agency: “That must have been a really tough decision for him.

“Personally I disagree with it and I think it’s the wrong decision.

“I’m pleased that he’s not promoting ant vaccine and he obviously feels incredibly strong because he’s willing to forgo potentially many tournaments ahead of him so he’s absolutely within his rights to make that decision.

“Personally I think he would be better off having the vaccine because the risks of Covid and the complications that can ensue after Covid in elite athletes are greater than the risks of potential risks of having the vaccine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhO6z_0eFCCMgm00
Signage advising NHS workers where to collect scrubs from at the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the ExCel centre in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

The 53-year-old was one of the clinical leads at NHS Nightingale at the ExCel Centre and conducted experiments on how the virus could spread during sporting events to inform decision makers.

Djokovic, 34, who is not vaccinated, said he would forgo tournaments “because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else”.

The player was deported from Australia over his refusal of the vaccine

Djokovic is set to return to action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21, as the tournament does not require entrants to be vaccinated.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Adolf Eichmann trial prosecutor dies aged 94

Gabriel Bach, a prosecutor in the 1961 trial of notorious Nazi Adolf Eichmann who went on to serve on Israel’s Supreme Court, has died aged 94. The Israel Judiciary Authority announced his passing but did not provide a cause of death. Mr Bach served as a state’s attorney during...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
James Calder
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai Duty Free#Public Health England#Covid#Nhs Nightingale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Jamie Langfield: No conversations about joining Jim Goodwin at Aberdeen

St Mirren interim manager Jamie Langfield insists he has had no contact from Aberdeen about potentially joining Jim Goodwin at Pittodrie. Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp left the Paisley club on Saturday morning and took charge of the Dons’ 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Motherwell. Langfield, though, expects he...
SOCCER
newschain

Phil Vickery’s squidgy Creme Egg brownie recipe

Perfect this recipe for Easter – or scoff it now. “All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says Phil Vickery. “Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”
RECIPES
newschain

Johnson concedes sanctions ‘may not be enough’ to prevent war in Ukraine

The Prime Minister has admitted that hard-hitting financial sanctions may not be enough to prevent Russian president Vladimir Putin from signing off an invasion of Ukraine. Boris Johnson warned that a Russian incursion across the border into Ukraine “could be the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale”, with casualties on both sides.
POLITICS
newschain

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine would be biggest war in Europe since WWII

Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine would lead to the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War, the Prime Minister has warned. Boris Johnson said he wanted people to “understand the sheer cost in human life” that an incursion into Ukraine would bring, with casualties on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, as he continued to urged Moscow to engage in peace talks.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy