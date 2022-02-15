Watch Toni Collette in Netflix's trailer for Pieces of Her

The Netflix One Piece live-action adaptation is coming! Netflix is finally setting sail for One Piece with their live-action adaptation of the popular anime series. Netflix Geeked tweeted out confirmation that production has started on the long road towards becoming Pirate King for Luffy. The creator of #OnePiece, Eiichiro Oda, is signed on as executive producer. This means Oda will be more actively involved in the production of the series, which is in stark contrast to Netflix's previous live-action #Anime adaptation, Cowboy Bebop. That saw the creator, Shinichiro Watanabe, is an associate producer role for just one episode and serving as a consultant for the overall series. And Netflix just keeps the nostalgia hits coming by giving us a peek at what's up with the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! #Netflix Geeked gave us a glimpse at some of the behind-the-scenes antics stars Gordon Cormier and Daniel Dae Kim are up to while on set filming the Avatar The Last Airbender Netflix series. Bungie's not even a full week into publicly announcing their acquisition by Sony, and they already want the PlayStation creator to turn some of their games into multimedia franchises. And it sounds like Sony's onboard.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO