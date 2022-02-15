ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Toni Collette in Netflix's trailer for Pieces of Her

 2 days ago

The former Wanderlust and Unbelievable star is returning to Netflix,...

BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Popculture

Charlie Hunnam's New Mystery Thriller With Mel Gibson Gets Release Date and Trailer

Charlie Hunnam stars in a new mystery thriller movie alongside Mel Gibson, and the film now has a release date and a debut trailer. The movie is titled Last Looks and will be released on VOD and in theaters same-day on Feb. 4. In addition to Hunnam and Gibson, Last Looks will also star Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Rupert Friend (Homeland), and Lucy Fry (Bright).
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla trailer is a big, bloody history lesson

Vikings: Valhalla brings with it the blood and glory of the Viking era. A spinoff of the popular History Channel show, the new series finds a home on Netflix and is set 100 years after the finale of the original series. The Vikings cross swords with the English — and with each other — as the new Christian believers and those who still worship the Norse gods begin to clash.
TV SERIES
Complex

Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’

Ahead of the theatrical release of its first act, jeen-yuhs—the three-part documentary series on the artist formerly known as Kanye West—has received a new trailer. Directing the Creative Control and TIME Studios-backed trilogy is the filmmaking duo of Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, two names that should ring as quite familiar for longtime Ye fans. At a private screening in New York last month, TIME Studios president Ian Orefice detailed how personally “inspiring” he considered the doc to be.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

GOTHAM Star Ben McKenzie Set To Star in a New Horror Film Titled BLOAT

Gotham and The OC star Ben McKenzie is set to star in an upcoming horror film project titled Bloat. He will star in the film alongside Instinct and Birds of Prey actress Bojana Novakovic. McKenzie plays a “military officer stationed in Turkey while his wife (Novakovic) is vacationing in Japan...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Anna Delvey Revealed Whether She Plans To Watch Netflix's Series About Her

Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, is finally revealing her true feelings about the Netflix series about her life. The Shonda Rhimes-produced Inventing Anna, which is dropping on Netflix this month, chronicles the scandalous story of how Sorokin claimed to be a German heiress and allegedly scammed New York’s elite out of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2017. But will Sorokin/Delvey be watching Inventing Anna when it hits Netflix on Feb. 11?
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix's Live-Action One Piece Series Begins Production - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Netflix One Piece live-action adaptation is coming! Netflix is finally setting sail for One Piece with their live-action adaptation of the popular anime series. Netflix Geeked tweeted out confirmation that production has started on the long road towards becoming Pirate King for Luffy. The creator of #OnePiece, Eiichiro Oda, is signed on as executive producer. This means Oda will be more actively involved in the production of the series, which is in stark contrast to Netflix's previous live-action #Anime adaptation, Cowboy Bebop. That saw the creator, Shinichiro Watanabe, is an associate producer role for just one episode and serving as a consultant for the overall series. And Netflix just keeps the nostalgia hits coming by giving us a peek at what's up with the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series! #Netflix Geeked gave us a glimpse at some of the behind-the-scenes antics stars Gordon Cormier and Daniel Dae Kim are up to while on set filming the Avatar The Last Airbender Netflix series. Bungie's not even a full week into publicly announcing their acquisition by Sony, and they already want the PlayStation creator to turn some of their games into multimedia franchises. And it sounds like Sony's onboard.
TV SERIES
Connecticut Post

Catherine Hardwicke’s Action-Comedy ‘Mafia Mamma,’ Starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci, Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has secured North American rights to Catherine Hardwicke’s new action-comedy, “Mafia Mamma,” starring Toni Collette, Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel. Collette stars in the film as a suburban American woman, who inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire and must learn navigate her new role as the head of the family business, defying everyone’s expectations.
MOVIES
Primetimer

HBO Max renews Peacemaker for Season 2

James Gunn will write and direct all Season 2 episodes, saying in a statement: “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season 2!”
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Netflix’s 2022 preview trailer is a ghoulish nightmare of coerced A-listers

The worst part of anything film-related is the context-free montage. The worst part of going to the cinema is being pummelled with a context-free montage of upcoming attractions before the movie starts. The worst part of watching awards shows is being pummelled with context-free montages of all the films that were released in the previous 12 months. A context-free montage is less than a trailer. It isn’t even an advert. It’s a sizzle reel that reveals nothing about anything. There is no information. It’s the movie equivalent of sitting in front of the washing machine as a kid.
MOVIES
