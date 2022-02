Is there really one month that's more popular than another?. Most of us look forward to our big day each and every year, and depending on the age your turning will have a lot to do with how big or small the celebration is, right? As kids our birthdays are so exciting!!! Now as I've made way through my forties things not quite as exciting...LOL, but that's just me!

HUDSON, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO