Holton Arms School placed on lockdown after “domestic related event”

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Holton Arms School in Bethesda was placed on lockdown after a “domestic related event” Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said they first responded around 10:59 a.m. The suspect is in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

No further information about the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.