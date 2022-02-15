ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Holton Arms School placed on lockdown after “domestic related event”

By Makea Luzader
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CcBU_0eFCAyic00

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Holton Arms School in Bethesda was placed on lockdown after a “domestic related event” Tuesday morning, police said.

UPDATED: Man shot by police in Fairfax County

Police said they first responded around 10:59 a.m. The suspect is in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.

No further information about the incident is available at this time.

This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Police find man shot after crashing into residence

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death of a man Saturday night. At 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 6900-block of Forest Terrace after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence. Once on the scene, officers found an adult male dead after suffering a gunshot wound. Police then […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Suspect arrested for Rockville carjacking

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A 31-year-old male is currently in custody after a carjacking of an ambulance in Rockville. Officers responded to the 14900 block of Broschart road for a carjacking around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Nicholas Albano of Hyattsville was being transported in an ambulance when he assaulted one of the employees. Albano then entered […]
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethesda, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

Two Hyattsville Men Charged With Kidnapping and Assault

HYATTSVILLE, M.d (WDVM) — The Montgomery county police department has successfully arrested and charged two Hyattsville men with kidnapping and assault. 22-year-old javier ortiz and edwin reyes are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young woman earlier this month. According to the accuser, she was approached by the two men at the Unplugged Restaurant and […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22. The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings. “Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Holton Arms School#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Sports
WDVM 25

Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate. The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school. In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1. This deadline coincides […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy