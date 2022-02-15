Holton Arms School placed on lockdown after “domestic related event”
BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Holton Arms School in Bethesda was placed on lockdown after a “domestic related event” Tuesday morning, police said.UPDATED: Man shot by police in Fairfax County
Police said they first responded around 10:59 a.m. The suspect is in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.
No further information about the incident is available at this time.
This is a developing story; stick with WDVM 25 for the latest updates.
