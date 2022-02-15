Nikki Glaser starring in E! reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

The involvement of Sopranos creator Chase, original Sopranos director of photography Phil Abraham and the actors who played Meadow and A.J. Soprano in the surprise Super Bowl ad for the All-Electric Chevy Silverado "may not exactly place the Chevy Silverado commercial into official Sopranos canon, but it’s as close to a sequel to the iconic HBO gangster drama as we may ever get," says Alan Sepinwall, co-author of the book The Sopranos Sessions. Sepinwall adds: "Chase is never going to come right out and say whether Tony lived or died in the famous final scene of The Sopranos (though he came awfully close in The Sopranos Sessions). But if you subscribe to the theory that the guy in the Members Only jacket burst out of the men’s room at Holsten’s ice cream parlor to pump a few bullets into Tony, then there is entirely a chance that AJ (seated at the booth with Tony and Carmela) and/or Meadow (opening the door into the restaurant right as the scene cut to black) were collateral damage of this hit. But this Chevrolet-funded coda posits that both are alive, well, and happy to see each other."

