Nikki Glaser starring in E! reality show Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

 2 days ago
Premiering May 1, Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? follows the...

Primetimer

Joy Behar Not-So-Jokingly Tells Sara Haines to Stop Touching Her: 'This One is Violent!'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View may be in need of a panel shift. On Tuesday morning, Joy Behar not-so-jokingly lashed out at Sara Haines, who sits to her right, for touching her during Hot Topics discussions. The awkward moment came during a discussion about drug use among Olympians, prompting Behar to say, "I am medicinally in need at the moment. I am, from all the times that this bitch has hit me in the arm."
Primetimer

Bob Saget had catastrophic injuries to his head and was COVID-positive at the time of his death, autopsy reveals

A report from the Orange County Medical Examiner obtained by People states that Saget had likely fallen backward and hit the back of his head before his Jan. 9 death. He had fractures to the back of his head and around his eyes at the time of his death. Though Saget did not have any illicit drugs or toxins in his system, the report stated that he was taking the prescription drug clonazepam, which treats seizures, panic disorder and anxiety. ALSO: John Mayer reveals he's working on a song to honor Saget.
Primetimer

Dr. Phil is "bullet-proof: Why toxic workplace allegations against Phil McGraw's show are unlikely to have the same impact as similar accusations against Ellen DeGeneres

Less than two years after Buzzfeed's Krystie Lee Yandoli exposed the toxic workplace environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she released a new investigation on Thursday into similar toxic behavior allegations at the Dr. Phil show. "The similarities are striking: Dispiriting accusations of a culture of fear, intimidation and racism; a group of anonymous staffers pinning blame on executive producers; and implications that the name-brand talent have, at best, abdicated their own oversight responsibilities," says Gary Baum. "The difference is simple. It’s what derailed Ellen and will, barring something unforeseen, allow Dr. Phil to bound along with no discernible impact. DeGeneres built her image on niceness. Her catchphrase, which made her look like a hypocrite, was 'Be kind.' McGraw didn’t. Rather, he’s spent an on-air career burnishing what Yandoli terms a 'trademark brand of snarky straight talk,' which itself appeals to a self-selecting demographic suspicious of softness and in thrall to his imperious energy." As Baum notes, McGraw has been "exposed before" with previous accusation of exploitation.
Primetimer

Destinee LaShaee, the first trans star of My 600-Lb. Life, dies at 30

LaShaee appeared on Season 7 of the TLC reality show in 2019 with a weight that was just shy of 700 lbs. In the time after the show, the rising social media star lost over 500 lbs. and served as an inspiration for fans. In a statement, TLC said it was "saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae. Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee's family and loved ones at this difficult time."
Primetimer

Veneno star Isabel Torres dies at 52

Torres died Friday of lung cancer two years after announcing her diagnosis. The transgender actress was one of the three actresses to play transgender icon La Veneno on the HBO Max Spanish series Veneno. In an Instagram video last November, Torres said doctors told her she had two months to live.
Primetimer

Sarah Jessica Parker declines to say if Che Diaz is funny, explains why Carrie didn't call 911 right away following Big's heart attack

Andy Cohen pressed the his close friend Parker on burning questions about And Just Like That, though he failed to delve into the Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth controversies. Asked about Che Diaz, Parker responded: “I feel that I’m not in a position to declare whether Che’s comedy is funny or not—nor does it matter what I think." As for Carrie not calling 911 right away, Parker said: "It’s this moment where everything stops, and whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner, or husband, or wife.”
Primetimer

Kitten Bowl is officially moving to GAC Media following Hallmark Channel cancelation with puppies and a new name: Great American Rescue Bowl

Great American Rescue Bowl will showcase kittens, puppies, cats and dogs that are available for adoption at shelters all over the country. "The plight of animal homelessness continues to be pervasive throughout the country, so being able to televise a proven difference maker in helping pets find their forever homes was an easy decision,” says GAC Media CEO Bill Abbott, who originally ordered the recently canceled Kitten Bowl when he led Hallmark Channel. “We’re incredibly proud to welcome ‘Great American Rescue Bowl’ to GAC Family and are excited about this massive, fan-favorite event being an annual anchor to the network’s pet-centric programming.”
Primetimer

Netflix releases the trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.

The four-part docuseries from Tiger King producer Chris Smith premieres March 16. Netflix says Bad Vegan "uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted 'Vegan Fugitive' when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, meat suits, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal."
Primetimer

Anna Paquin, Jake Lacy, Colin Hanks and Lio Tipton to star in Peacock true-crime limited drama A Friend of the Family

The Act co-creator Nick Antosca is writing and serving as showrunner on the drama series based on the harrowing story of the Broberg family, whose daughter was kidnapped multiple times. Paquin stars as Mary Ann Broberg, a mother of three who realized too late that she missed warning signs and became close to her charismatic neighbor, Robert Berchtold, and trusted him around her oldest daughter, Jan. Lacy plays Robert, who plots the abduction of Jan. Hanks will portray Bob Broberg, Mary Ann's husband. Tipton plays Robert's wife Gail.
Primetimer

Michael Che rejects Kanye West's offer to stop working with Pete Davidson at SNL

Ye offered to double Che's salary if he stopped working with Davidson, who's dating his ex Kim Kardashian. “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends,” Che responded on Instagram. Che then joked that he could possibly be persuaded with an offer that was no less than “triple salary.” “That’s right, 90k a year! Full medical, full dental, 4 weeks vacay, corner office,” he quipped. Che also requested “a pair of red Octobers,” “some beats for my band ‘The Butt Slaps'” and “you gotta tell me what you’re gonna wear to work the night before so we can look like twins.”
Primetimer

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window's surprise finale cameo came at the last minute, with Netflix's help

"Thank God, Netflix somehow got (its major movie star) on board, at least enough to get on the phone with me," says Rachel Ramras, who co-created the absurdist thriller with Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf. Davidson adds: For forever, our script .... kept saying 'a major movie star' until maybe two or three days before we were supposed to shoot the scene. We were all freaked out, and we were all imagining, 'If we couldn’t get a star, what could we do?' We were crazed at one point. I remember suggesting Miss Piggy, and Rachel and Larry laughed. Thank God, that went no further than the three of us talking."
Primetimer

Analyzing Chevy's David Chase-directed Sopranos ad starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler

The involvement of Sopranos creator Chase, original Sopranos director of photography Phil Abraham and the actors who played Meadow and A.J. Soprano in the surprise Super Bowl ad for the All-Electric Chevy Silverado "may not exactly place the Chevy Silverado commercial into official Sopranos canon, but it’s as close to a sequel to the iconic HBO gangster drama as we may ever get," says Alan Sepinwall, co-author of the book The Sopranos Sessions. Sepinwall adds: "Chase is never going to come right out and say whether Tony lived or died in the famous final scene of The Sopranos (though he came awfully close in The Sopranos Sessions). But if you subscribe to the theory that the guy in the Members Only jacket burst out of the men’s room at Holsten’s ice cream parlor to pump a few bullets into Tony, then there is entirely a chance that AJ (seated at the booth with Tony and Carmela) and/or Meadow (opening the door into the restaurant right as the scene cut to black) were collateral damage of this hit. But this Chevrolet-funded coda posits that both are alive, well, and happy to see each other."
Primetimer

