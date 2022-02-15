ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s new car ready for its biggest test yet – the Daytona 500

By Mike Andrews
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwxVU_0eFCAQu200

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NASCAR is set to put the new ‘Next Gen’ car to the ultimate test as teams prepare for the sport’s biggest race – the Daytona 500.

In development since 2018, the next iteration of NASCAR’s stock car will debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

“For better or worse, we start the season off with the Daytona 500. So, it better be good,” said Brandon Thomas, Managing Director of Vehicle Systems at NASCAR.

The Next Gen car is billed as a more durable, cost-effective machine that aims to level the playing field in NASCAR’s top series.

Manufactures, not individual race teams, will build chassis, parts and components to create uniformity across all of the race cars.

The new car will use a “composite” body, bidding the traditional sheet metal goodbye. The technology is meant to strengthen the cars and limit damage that could have potentially ended a driver’s day early.

Inside the car, drivers have been moved farther to the right and the door bars protecting them are stiffer and have moved to the left to add protection during a violent impact.

Teams on pit road will only have to change one nut on each wheel, a significant change from the five used in years past.

The Next Gen car debuted in a preseason preview when NASCAR’s top drivers raced in the Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles last Sunday.

Aside from a handful of small mechanical issues, the new car and the track received good reviews from drivers.

Now it’s time for the cars’ biggest test on NASCAR’s biggest stage when The Great American Race kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

42 drivers will attempt to qualify for this year’s race. Practice gets underway Tuesday night.

Cup Series drivers will qualify Wednesday night to determine their starting position for Thursday night’s Duel qualifying races.

The Duels will set the starting lineup for Sunday’s sold-out race.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Man killed, officer injured serving warrant in Pennsylvania

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire left a man dead and a police officer wounded as officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania, authorities said. It happened in Cumberland County Wednesday when officers attempted to get Roger Ellis, 54, to surrender, state police said. According to police, Ellis brandished a handgun and shot a […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers will not compete in the Daytona 500

Two of the drivers on the entry list for the Daytona 500 will not compete in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to get underway this Sunday, February 20 with the 64th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, but not all of the 42 drivers on the entry list for this race will compete in it.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona 500#Race Cars#The Cars#Vehicle Systems#Next#The Associated Press
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

One week after the NFL's Super Bowl, the NASCAR Cup Series kicks off a Super Bowl all its own with the 64th edition of the Great American Race. The 2022 Daytona 500 comes two weeks after the sport's successful L.A. exhibition, a Clash at the Coliseum that featured a special appearance from Ice Cube and a crowd estimated to be some 60,000 strong.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Section of 22 reopens after tractor-trailer rollover crash

CAMBRIA/BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A section of US 22 was temporarily closed as crews work on a tractor-trailer rollover crash. According to 511pa.com, the crash happened before 1 p.m. on US 22 between the Gallitzin exit and the 22 E Hollidaysburg/Duncansville exit. Details are limited at this time, but there are currently no reported […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Two Altoona men busted with heroin in traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men were arrested in Altoona Thursday after police found multiple packets of heroin during a traffic stop. William Sands, 60, and Paul Pulcinello, 43, both of Altoona were pulled over on South 17th Street and Van Buren Ave. at 9:37 p.m. for a report of erratic driving, according to Logan […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drugs, pistol found at Altoona residence after shooting

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–Three are facing charges after Altoona police allegedly found drugs and a pistol at a house after a shooting. Altoona residents Lee Stein Jr., 28, Patricia Graham, 45, and Fawn McCracken, 30 were interviewed after police responded to a residence at the 1000 block of 6th Avenue for a report of a shooting. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Police: One dead after shooting, car crash in Moxham

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after an afternoon crash and shooting in Moxham, according to Johnstown police. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but police are not ruling out that the driver was shot while driving, which could have caused the crash. The investigation is still ongoing. The […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox40jackson.com

Ford’s new $500,000 GT supercar is for the biggest car geeks only

The new Ford GT is the quickest and fastest Ford ever, but is it really worth half a million bucks? Gary Gastelu went to a racetrack in Utah to find out. Talk about a deep cut. The latest version of the Ford GT supercar features a paint scheme that pays tribute to a car that never even won a big race. Driving one is a clear indication of your car geek credentials.
CARS
WTAJ

Police: Woman’s blood pressure meds, $3k in jewelry stolen

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Somerset Woman reported her blood pressure meds and three grand in jewelry was stolen from her home. According to the report, the unknown actor(s) broke into the 69-year-old woman’s home on Ridge Road in Somerset on Feb. 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Once […]
SOMERSET, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

I conquered Daytona International Speedway at 145 mph in a NASCAR stock car and lived to write about it

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Not going to lie, I was a little terrified. The last time I had driven a stick shift was more than a decade ago, and I repeatedly stalled out in the middle of a busy East Lansing street. That’s all I could think about as I stood on pit road at Daytona International Speedway, dressed in a firesuit and about to climb into a NASCAR stock car.
MOTORSPORTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy