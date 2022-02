The St. Francis boys basketball team had to find a way to make up for the size mismatch against a tough Heritage Christian team that boasted two players listed at 6-foot-10. It seemed like a daunting task considering no one on the Golden Knights roster is taller than 6-5. However, what St. Francis lacked in size it made up for with heart, hustle and quickness as the team held on to a 53-49 win on Tuesday night in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO