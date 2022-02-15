MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Former President Trump and his two eldest children must comply with the New York attorney general's subpoenas for their testimony in an investigation into the family's business practices, a New York state judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron denied the Trumps' effort to quash the subpoenas, rejecting their arguments...
President Joe Biden said Thursday the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" as the United States and its allies warned Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an attack after shelling in the country's east. Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn, Biden said...
U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about "phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin tallied her third did-not-finish (DNF) of the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after she crashed out during the women's combined competition, capping off a disappointing individual performance at this year's Winter Games. Shiffrin started strong in the downhill, but skied out during the slalom part of the...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible attack and the Kremlin expelled an American diplomat. Early morning exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and...
(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia was laying the groundwork to justify starting a war and preparing to launch an attack on Ukraine in the coming days, urging Moscow to change course at a tense United Nations Security Council meeting Thursday. Blinken changed his travel...
Washington — All members of Congress have been invited to attend President Biden's State of the Union address on March 1, with some pandemic-related restrictions and requirements, according to a new memo from the House sergeant at arms. Members won't be allowed to bring guests, as is typically tradition....
Oregon's Supreme Court rejected former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof's candidacy for Oregon governor's race as a Democrat, after finding that he had not satisfied the state's residency requirement. Kristof's candidacy was rejected by Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, in January. Fagan argued he had not...
Comments / 0