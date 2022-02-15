BioShock Movie is Coming to Netflix!

Uncharted is not going to unseat Werewolves Within or The Angry Birds Movie 2 atop the "best-reviewed video game movies" list, but the response has been fairly welcoming so far. Days ahead of its release in theaters, the movie has a 51% on Rotten Tomatoes. That's not great for a massive blockbuster franchise (Marvel expects high 80s or better, and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker managed 52%), when you compare it to other video game adaptations it holds up pretty well, ranking right alongside Rampage and Tomb Raider. While Uncharted is not currently listed in Rotten Tomatoes' story ranking all video game movies from worst to best, it would come in at #7 out of 47 (tied with Rampage) if the current number holds, and could crack the top five if later reviews push its average up by just four percentage points.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO