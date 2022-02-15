On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 128 featuring Steve Owens

The Scarlet Knights came to play, the RAC came to rock and the Fighting Illini of Illinois were run out of the building. This is Steve Pikiell’s Best Team: Development takes time, and it certainly took a while for this team to get rolling. But that is nature of college basketball. Steve Pikiell and the team have figured out what they need to do each and every night. They are playing like world beaters, running of a four game stretch that will go down as one of the best stretches in Rutgers history. Four top 25 teams, including one of the road, and only one game went final within 5 points. What a performance. This squad has it going right now and tonight was dominant. The timing of the double teams on Kofi Cockburn were amazing to watch and even though he got his, no one else was able to go off. Rutgers held the powerful Illinois offense to under 38% shooting. The Illini only threatened once, late in the game and by threatened, I mean got it from a 21 point deficit to 11. Rutgers outrebounded Illinois 46-28. This was a Steve Pikiell will. A dominant performance coming off a dominant stretch. They are on the bubble solidly now, and many brackets are going to consider them in. The work isn’t done, but it got a little easier.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO