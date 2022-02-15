ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piscataway Township, NJ

On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 128 featuring Steve Owens

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode No. 128 of the On The Banks podcast welcomes Rutgers baseball head coach Steve Owens ahead of his third season in Piscataway. After achieving the program’s best ever finish in Big Ten play last season with an eighth place finish and .477 winning percentage, the Scarlet Knights look...

www.onthebanks.com

College Sports
Sports
City
onthebanks.com

Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Rutgers 70-59 Win Over #12 Illinois

The Scarlet Knights came to play, the RAC came to rock and the Fighting Illini of Illinois were run out of the building. This is Steve Pikiell’s Best Team: Development takes time, and it certainly took a while for this team to get rolling. But that is nature of college basketball. Steve Pikiell and the team have figured out what they need to do each and every night. They are playing like world beaters, running of a four game stretch that will go down as one of the best stretches in Rutgers history. Four top 25 teams, including one of the road, and only one game went final within 5 points. What a performance. This squad has it going right now and tonight was dominant. The timing of the double teams on Kofi Cockburn were amazing to watch and even though he got his, no one else was able to go off. Rutgers held the powerful Illinois offense to under 38% shooting. The Illini only threatened once, late in the game and by threatened, I mean got it from a 21 point deficit to 11. Rutgers outrebounded Illinois 46-28. This was a Steve Pikiell will. A dominant performance coming off a dominant stretch. They are on the bubble solidly now, and many brackets are going to consider them in. The work isn’t done, but it got a little easier.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Citizen Tribune

Citizen Tribune Sports Podcast: Episode 27

On this episode of the Citizen Tribune Sports Podcast, Rob and Dylan preview all the district basketball tournaments in the Lakeway Area and what they're looking forward to. Stay till the end for the Lakeway Area Big Three of the Week.
BASKETBALL
onthebanks.com

Rutgers crushing the souls of the Big Ten’s best during historic winning streak

It happened in the last minute of the first half with Rutgers already leading by 11 points, but the play jumped out as symbolic in regard to the historic run this basketball team is on. Cliff Omoruyi went for a dunk, missed it, grabbed the offensive rebound and got fouled by Illinois star Kofi Cockburn. It doesn’t sound significant on the face of it, but what happened when both players hit the floor after the physical play was.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onthebanks.com

Ron Harper Jr. listed as day-to-day after injuring his hand in win over No. 12 Illinois

After leaving Wednesday’s game against No. 12 Illinois late after injuring his hand, Rutgers men’s basketball released a statement on his status on Thursday. Harper Jr. exited with an apparent injury to a finger on his non-shooting hand after scoring a team high 16 points on 6 of 13 shooting as well as 8 rebounds in the 70-59 victory over the Illini. He leads Rutgers with 15.7 points per game this season, along with 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. The senior forward is shooting 42.5% from the floor, 41.1% from three-point range and 79.4% from the free throw line.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Steve Pikiell Postgame: It's a blue collar group and they play that way

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Rutgers eased by No.12 Illinois tonight by a final of 70-59 in a game that was never in question. The win moves Rutgers to 16-9 on the season and 11-5 against Big Ten competition. It also marked the fourth straight win against a ranked opponent. After the win, head coach Steve Pikiell talked about his team's latest triumph.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onthebanks.com

No. 12 Illinois at Rutgers Game Preview

No. 12 Illinois (18-6; 11-3) at Rutgers (15-9; 9-5) Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (Capacity 8,000) (Vaccination policy for indoor events here) Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM.
The Spun

Halftime Show TV Ratings Are Out: NFL Fans React

The Super Bowl halftime show ratings are out and they shattered last year’s halftime show. Per Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, this year’s show averaged 103.4M viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET. The 2021 halftime show averaged 96.7M viewers from 8:30-8:45 p.m. ET. It’s not surprising that there would...
NFL

