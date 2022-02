As many of you may probably know, big tech companies have been going through a lot of scrutiny in the past couple of years (or even a bit more), especially from EU antitrust regulations and US lawmakers. Now, AppleInsider reports that the European Union's Digital Services Act could be concluded by the end of June, and it will force tech giants such as Apple, Meta, Google to manage their behavior and how they react to content on their platforms.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO