ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Four ways the situation at the Russia-Ukraine border could affect Americans’ wallets

abccolumbia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Russian forces are still massing on the Ukrainian border, and the U.S. is warning Russia could choose to attack at any moment. A further Russian invasion there could...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Americans#World Economy#Inflation#Cnn#Russian#Ukrainian#The Federal Reserve
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
UPI News

Dow falls 622 points as Russia-Ukraine tensions flare up

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. markets tumbled as concerns over Russia taking military action against Ukraine flared up Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622.24 points, or 1.78%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.12%, and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 2.88%. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Ukraine is in the middle of a bigger struggle between Russia and the West

Russia's placement of tens of thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine has raised fears of a looming invasion. But the buildup may have been meant primarily to force a dialogue with the West over spheres of influence and interest in Eastern Europe. The standoff that has developed between...
POLITICS
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
101 WIXX

Britain says Russia’s Putin could drag out Ukraine crisis for months

LONDON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin could drag out the Ukraine crisis for months in an attempt to challenge Western unity, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. “There is currently no evidence the Russians are withdrawing from border regions near Ukraine,” Truss wrote in The Daily Telegraph newspaper....
POLITICS
palyvoice.com

Palo Alto reacts to Russia-Ukraine border crisis

Editor’s Note: Carolina Abbassi is a parent of a current Paly Voice staff member. The Paly Voice sat down with members of the Palo Alto High School community to get reactions to the growing tensions between Russia and NATO after an increase in Russian troop movements along the Ukrainian border. The increased military presence has resulted in NATO deploying troops to the area and U.S. President Joe Biden participating in diplomatic discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
PALO ALTO, CA
Reuters

Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat

MOSCOW/KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shelling in Ukraine on Thursday renewed Western fears of an imminent Russian invasion as U.S. President Joe Biden said Moscow is preparing a pretext to justify a possible attack and the Kremlin expelled an American diplomat. Early morning exchanges of fire between Kyiv's forces and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy