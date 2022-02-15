Folds of Honor hosting Motor City Chapter gala on Feb. 26

Folds of Honor, an organization that provides scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled military members, is holding its Detroit chapter gala later this month.

The Folds of Honor Motor City Gala will take place Saturday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the historic Roostertail along the Detroit River.

The gala will include a cocktail reception, dinner, live and silent auction and entertainment by the Killer Flamingos.

Since it was started in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states.

“We are very excited for our inaugural Motor City Gala,” Rooney said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the hard work by our local chapter and thankful to the Detroit community and the surrounding areas for their commitment to our mission. The military families we serve need and deserve our help. Education is so important and the people attending this event, and supporting Folds of Honor, understand that and want to make a life-changing difference.”

Related: American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven will benefit military families, offer spectacular golf

Aaron Hale, a 14-year veteran, will be the keynote speaker. He was a team leader for an Explosive Ordinance Disposal team when he was blinded by an unseen IED in Afghanistan in 2011. He later lost his hearing after contracting bacterial meningitis, but later regained his hearing through cochlear implants. He and his wife, McKayla, are the owners of E.O.D. Fudge (Extra Ordinary Delights).

For more information and to get tickets to the event, visit fohevents.org .