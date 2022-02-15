Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Daughter Is “Not Adopted”

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have put in the hard work to heal their marriage after first announcing that they were separating in September of last year. Mandi posted a carousel of images of the two of them together embracing and kissing one another on her Instagram account on Tuesday, making it crystal clear that their relationship is back-on just in time for Valentine's Day. The actress captioned the post, “…heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us. The Pimentel’s xoxo.” Her husband commented on the post with a string of red heart, heart eyes, and flame emojis. Mandi also shared a shot of the singer sitting across from her at a dinner table on her Instagram Stories writing, “Last night was special.” Miguel shared a number of the same photos on his own account as well with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us. -Pimentel’s.” On this, Mandi commented, “When you put the work in and it works out.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO