Naomi Campbell Reveals Her Daughter Is “Not Adopted”

By Emily Kirkpatrick
Vanity Fair
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Campbell is opening up about her infant daughter and shared the first photo of her face in a new cover story for British Vogue. For the cover of the magazine’s March issue, the supermodel posed cradling her nine-month-old daughter and shared how motherhood has impacted her life and brought her...

