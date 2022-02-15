U.S. lawmakers want review of FAA Boeing 737 MAX oversight

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. lawmakers asked the Transportation Department’s Office of Inspector General to review the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) oversight over Boeing Co’s actions surrounding the 737 MAX.

House Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee on aviation, said the request came after the FAA failed to provide an adequate response to a November letter seeking answers about Boeing actions before two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in five months killed 346 people and led to the plane’s 20-month grounding.

Boeing and the FAA did not immediately comment.