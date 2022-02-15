ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Scientists cure woman of HIV for the first time

By John Clark
 5 days ago

(WTVO) — Scientists on an American research team have reportedly cured HIV in a woman for the first time ever.

According to NBC News , the researchers used a stem cell transplant method to treat the woman, who now joins three men whom scientists have “likely cured” of an HIV infection, the virus that causes AIDS.

The first case of a “successful” HIV cure was that of Timothy Ray Brown in 2008. A stem cell transplant worked in Brown’s case, but has failed in others.

The stem cell approach tries to replace an individual’s compromised immune system with that of another person.

The woman, identified by the scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases only as the “New York patient,” was diagnosed with HIV in 2013 and then leukemia in 2017.

According to NBC, in order for the treatment to work, the stem cell donor must have a rare genetic abnormality that resists HIV, which is often found in people with northern European ancestry.

The team used umbilical cord blood of an infant donor, paired with a stem cell transplant from an adult donor.

“We estimate that there are approximately 50 patients per year in the U.S. who could benefit from this procedure,” Dr. Koen van Besien said. “The ability to use partially matched umbilical cord blood grafts greatly increases the likelihood of finding suitable donors for such patients.”

The approach worked well enough that the woman has been in remission for leukemia for more than four years, and fourteen months without resurgent HIV.

