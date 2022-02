A photographer recently captured a rare sight at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge near Vian. They spotted a special type of bald eagle known as a leucistic bald eagle which stands out because it's almost completely white. The Department of Wildlife Conservation says people from around the country have started visiting the park just to see the rare bird. It's so popular that the park is even giving Eagle Tours on Saturday mornings through early March.

VIAN, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO