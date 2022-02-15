Electronics AdhesivesExtensive Demand forecaste 2022-2030|3M, Dow Corning, Evonik

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Monday morning with shares of Cisco and 3M seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and 3M (MMM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 188 points lower (-0.5%). Cisco's shares are off $1.12 (2.1%) while those of 3M have declined $3.10 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 28-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Chevron (CVX) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO