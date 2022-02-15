ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics AdhesivesExtensive Demand forecaste 2022-2030|3M, Dow Corning, Evonik

By Presley Michelle
bestnewsmonitoring.com
 5 days ago

Electronics Adhesives Market Tremendous Growth in Future During 2022-2030. The Market.Biz publish latest Global Electronics Adhesives market research report which offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, important plans such as organizations and assets, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government...

Wichita Eagle

3M Stock Extends Slide As Slowing Covid Mask Demand Hits 2022 Outlook

3M Co. (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report shares extended declines Monday, taking the stock of the industrial equipment maker back to the lowest levels in 18 months, after cautioning that mask sales will likely slow sharply this year and weigh on group profits. In a presentation ahead of its...
MarketWatch

Dow drops 390 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., 3M stocks

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and 3M are posting losses Thursday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 390 points, or 1.1%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and 3M (MMM) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have fallen $7.87 (3.7%) while those of 3M are off $4.28 (2.8%), combining for a roughly 80-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Goldman Sachs (GS) IBM (IBM) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Cisco, 3M share losses contribute to Dow's 188-point fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Monday morning with shares of Cisco and 3M seeing the biggest losses for the price-weighted average. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and 3M (MMM) have contributed to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 188 points lower (-0.5%). Cisco's shares are off $1.12 (2.1%) while those of 3M have declined $3.10 (1.9%), combining for an approximately 28-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Chevron (CVX) Walgreens Boots (WBA) and IBM (IBM) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
