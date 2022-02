Attleboro residents over the age of 65, on a fixed income, need a place to live that is affordable, safe and meets their physical needs. As a social worker in Attleboro, I have seen many seniors who are in very difficult housing situations. Some are homeless, or in the process of being homeless. Some are living with family members who they don’t get along with, and some are living in houses that are in disrepair and/or not appropriate for someone with a physical disability.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO