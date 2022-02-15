New Found Glory announce ‘Sticks and Stones’ 20th anniversary tour w/ Four Year Strong & Be Well

This ultra-fast American pony car was the perfect racing choice for any 80’s car enthusiast. The Turbo Trans Am is possibly one of the most iconic models to ever grace the Pontiac line up sheerly for its part in the concept of American forced induction experimentation. The 1970s saw the first Turbocharged version of the car, making it one of the first forced-induction pony cars in America. While the second generation was an incredibly iconic model for the Firebirds, we're here to focus on another version of the flaming chicken we all know and love. This is the third generation Trans Am, primarily known for being the first generation offered with the infamous "Iron-Duke" inline-four. Today we recognize what is possibly the most incredible car to ever come out of the second generation Firebird lineup.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO